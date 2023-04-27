Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab commits to Penn State
Penn State Basketball lands yet another transfer as former Georgetown big man Qudus Wahab becomes the fifth prospect to join the Nittany Lions via the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-11, 245-pound center prospect originally is from Lagos, Nigeria, but played his high school ball in Virginia before enrolling at Georgetown prior to the 2019-20 season. He would spend two years with the Bulldogs before transferring to Maryland and then back to Georgetown this past year.
Now Wahab is already pretty familiar with HC Mike Rhoades because prior to him transferring to Maryland, Wahab had VCU in top list of schools as the Rams were one of the top schools after him during his first stint in the portal. In the end he ended up choosing the Terps before returning to Georgetown this past season and now is headed to Penn State to finish out his collegiate career.
Last season, Wahab averaged 9.6 points, 7.1 boards, and 0.7 blocks per game and has one season of eligibility remaining to play with the Nittany Lions.
WHAT IS PENN STATE GETTING IN WAHAB?
Wahab was known for his efficiency scoring and productivity on the glass during a forgettable final year with the Hoyas. The Hoyas were abysmal last season, going 7-25 overall and mustering a putrid 2-18 record in Big East play.
Despite their woes, Georgetown found a foundation in since departed point guard Primo Spears and the 6-foot-11, 245-pound Wahab. The 23-year-old Wahab averaged 10.3 points and a team-best 7.7 boards mid-way through the season, including a double double with 10 points and 11 boards during an 83-64 walloping at the hands of Syracuse in December. Wahab averaged 14 points and 6.8 rebounds through the first five games of the season.
As a shot blocker who manipulates, influences, and alters the trajectory of shots as a rim protector, Wahab is appealing for a Penn State program which emphasizes defense.
He has the mobility and the strength coming from a physical Big East conference, along with the type of big game experience coaches salivate over in this eruptive 2023 transfer portal.
A true catch and post scorer with proficiency around the rim and fluid mobility, Wahab is similar to another former Penn State target / Georgia commit Jalen DeLoach. Last season DeLoach's game flourished under Rhoades during the 2023 tournament run.
Expect Wahab to be used in a similar role, as he has proven he can be a capable interior cog who could score 14-16 points with under 10 shot attempts.