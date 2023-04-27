Penn State Basketball lands yet another transfer as former Georgetown big man Qudus Wahab becomes the fifth prospect to join the Nittany Lions via the transfer portal. The 6-foot-11, 245-pound center prospect originally is from Lagos, Nigeria, but played his high school ball in Virginia before enrolling at Georgetown prior to the 2019-20 season. He would spend two years with the Bulldogs before transferring to Maryland and then back to Georgetown this past year.

Now Wahab is already pretty familiar with HC Mike Rhoades because prior to him transferring to Maryland, Wahab had VCU in top list of schools as the Rams were one of the top schools after him during his first stint in the portal. In the end he ended up choosing the Terps before returning to Georgetown this past season and now is headed to Penn State to finish out his collegiate career. Last season, Wahab averaged 9.6 points, 7.1 boards, and 0.7 blocks per game and has one season of eligibility remaining to play with the Nittany Lions.

WHAT IS PENN STATE GETTING IN WAHAB?