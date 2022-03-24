Georgia DB Brice Pollock says Penn State in Top 5 following campus visit

Penn State Football hosted a good amount of visitors over the past few days from up and down the east coast; that list included three-star Georgia defensive back Brice Pollock, who took his first ever trip up to State College, Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback recruit spoke with Nittany Nation almost immediately following the visit.

“I looked around the stadium and some of the facilities,” Pollock told Nittany Nation. “I got to do a cool photoshoot, went on a campus tour, had a 1-on-1 with coach (Terry) Smith and then I spoke with coach (James) Franklin, I’d say those talks are what stood out the most.”