 Georgia DB Brice Pollock says Penn State in Top 5 following campus visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-24 07:10:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia DB Brice Pollock says Penn State in Top 5 following campus visit

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football hosted a good amount of visitors over the past few days from up and down the east coast; that list included three-star Georgia defensive back Brice Pollock, who took his first ever trip up to State College, Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback recruit spoke with Nittany Nation almost immediately following the visit.

“I looked around the stadium and some of the facilities,” Pollock told Nittany Nation. “I got to do a cool photoshoot, went on a campus tour, had a 1-on-1 with coach (Terry) Smith and then I spoke with coach (James) Franklin, I’d say those talks are what stood out the most.”

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}