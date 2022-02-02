Good Morning Happy Valley: February 2, 2022
Good morning Happy Valley and happy National Signing Day! Today is February 2, 2022. After a busy weekend and Monday for Penn State athletics, Tuesday was a bit quieter overall.
No major news occurred on Tuesday with only the Penn State Women's Golf team being active. The women's golf team defeated Rutgers on Tuesday morning in Big Ten Match Playdown in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Innisbrook Resort's Island Course. It was the final day of the two days down in Palm Harbor for Big Ten Match Play.
It's National Signing Day!
National Signing Day has arrived and while this day is not the spectacle it once was due to the early signing period, it's still a fun day full of celebration across the nation. For Penn State, only one commitment remains unsigned, that being Lackawanna College's Tyrece Mills.
That being said, the Nittany Lions are also in it for three-star offensive lineman Vega Ioane out of Graham-Kapowsin High School (WA). He announced a decision this late morning at 11:45 EST with finalists of Minnesota, Penn State, and Washington. The former Washington commitment has received three FutureCasts all from Nittany Nation writers in favor of Ioane signing with Penn State.
Ebiketie impresses in Senior Bowl practices
Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie is in Mobile, Alabama for this week's senior bowl and is off to an impressive start. Multiple NFL Draft analysts have taken to Twitter to discuss Ebiketie and what he's shown in practices so far.
Ebiketie of course is not the only NIttany Lion down in Mobile, also at the Senior Bowl is CB Tariq Castro-Fields, LB Jesse Luketa, and P Jordan Stout. Both Jaquan Brisker and Jahan Dotson were originally slated to take part in the practices and game but both ultimately opted out.
Daniel Jeremiah ranks pair of Nittany Lions in his top-50 draft prospects
NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his top-50 draft prospects on Tuesday and has two Nittany Lions on the list. DE Arnold Ebiketie was slotted in at No. 24 while Jahan Dotson came in three spots later at No. 27. You can find his full top-50 draft prospect list with a paragraph on each, here.
In case you missed it...
Below you can find everything we published here on Nittany Nation on Monday. Please note that some articles are subscriber-only articles. Subscriber-only articles will be denoted as such.
2023 New Jersey OL Logan Howland spends weekend on B1G campuses (Schnyderite)
Commitment Analysis: 2023 Virginia OL Anthony Donkoh (Lammers) ($)
STORIES FROM AROUND HAPPY VALLEY
Meet The 2022 Class: RB Nicholas Singleton (Koerbler - Black Shoe Diaries)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wins Butkus Award (Linder - Penn Live)
Penn State Wrestling’s Max Dean named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week (Snyder - Victory Bell Rings)
16k strong | Penn State wrestling’s historic 2013 event that helped spark an annual tradition (Serfass - Daily Collegian)
Ice Hockey at Penn State Celebrates 10 Years, and 50 Years (Battista - StateCollege.com)
Looking Back At Tom Brady’s Career Against Penn State (Wick - OnwardState)
