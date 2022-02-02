Good Morning Happy Valley: February 2, 2022

Good morning Happy Valley and happy National Signing Day! Today is February 2, 2022. After a busy weekend and Monday for Penn State athletics, Tuesday was a bit quieter overall. No major news occurred on Tuesday with only the Penn State Women's Golf team being active. The women's golf team defeated Rutgers on Tuesday morning in Big Ten Match Playdown in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Innisbrook Resort's Island Course. It was the final day of the two days down in Palm Harbor for Big Ten Match Play.

It's National Signing Day!

National Signing Day has arrived and while this day is not the spectacle it once was due to the early signing period, it's still a fun day full of celebration across the nation. For Penn State, only one commitment remains unsigned, that being Lackawanna College's Tyrece Mills. That being said, the Nittany Lions are also in it for three-star offensive lineman Vega Ioane out of Graham-Kapowsin High School (WA). He announced a decision this late morning at 11:45 EST with finalists of Minnesota, Penn State, and Washington. The former Washington commitment has received three FutureCasts all from Nittany Nation writers in favor of Ioane signing with Penn State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdpbGwgYmUgc2lnbmluZyBteSBOTEkgdGhpcyBXZWRuZXNkYXks IEZlYnJ1YXJ5IDJuZCwgODo0NSBhbSwgYXQgR3JhaGFtIEthcG93c2luIEhT 4oCmIEV2ZXJ5b25lIGlzIHdlbGNvbWUgdG8gY29tZSB0aHJvdWdoITxicj4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFuZG9uSHVmZm1hbj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnJhbmRvbkh1ZmZtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2NvdHRFa2x1bmQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNjb3R0RWtsdW5kPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v R0tIU2Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHS0hTZm9vdGJh bGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGVpckZvb3Ri YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIZWlyRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qS2U0SGhZTldlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vaktlNEhoWU5XZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPbGFpdmF2ZWdhIOKAnFZl Z2HigJ0gSW9hbmUgKEB2ZWdhaW9hbmUxNykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92ZWdhaW9hbmUxNy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4ODQzNDQ3MDk5MDQ2 Mjk3OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxLCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Ebiketie impresses in Senior Bowl practices

Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie is in Mobile, Alabama for this week's senior bowl and is off to an impressive start. Multiple NFL Draft analysts have taken to Twitter to discuss Ebiketie and what he's shown in practices so far.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUGVu blN0YXRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUGVu blN0YXRlPC9hPiBFREdFIEFybm9sZCBFYmlrZXRpZSBpcyBsb25nIGFuZCB0 d2l0Y2hlZCB1cC4gSGXigJlzIG1ha2luZyBoaXMgcHVzaCBmb3IgdGhlIDFz dCByb3VuZC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FtbjlwOXQ2QXMiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbW45cDl0NkFzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbmUg QnJ1Z2xlciAoQGRwYnJ1Z2xlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9kcGJydWdsZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE0ODg3MzA1NDQ0NDM2Mzc3NjE/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Ebiketie of course is not the only NIttany Lion down in Mobile, also at the Senior Bowl is CB Tariq Castro-Fields, LB Jesse Luketa, and P Jordan Stout. Both Jaquan Brisker and Jahan Dotson were originally slated to take part in the practices and game but both ultimately opted out.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zZW5pb3Ji b3dsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTZW5pb3JCb3dsPC9hPiBTcXVh ZCDwn6SfIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9X ZUFyZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dlQXJl PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUHpjM0VJN3pQMyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1B6YzNFSTd6UDM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0 ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDg4NjA2OTkx OTEyMTYxMjg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDEsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Daniel Jeremiah ranks pair of Nittany Lions in his top-50 draft prospects

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his top-50 draft prospects on Tuesday and has two Nittany Lions on the list. DE Arnold Ebiketie was slotted in at No. 24 while Jahan Dotson came in three spots later at No. 27. You can find his full top-50 draft prospect list with a paragraph on each, here.

In case you missed it...

Below you can find everything we published here on Nittany Nation on Monday. Please note that some articles are subscriber-only articles. Subscriber-only articles will be denoted as such. 2023 New Jersey OL Logan Howland spends weekend on B1G campuses (Schnyderite) Commitment Analysis: 2023 Virginia OL Anthony Donkoh (Lammers) ($)

STORIES FROM AROUND HAPPY VALLEY