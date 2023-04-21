PSU appears to be an ideal destination for the seasoned, well-traveled Wahab to revitalize his career.

The Nittany Lions have been recruiting Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab , who was known for his efficiency scoring and productivity on the glass during a forgettable final year with the Hoyas. According to John Rothstein of CBS Sports, a college hoops and recruiting guru who has his ear to the ground regarding portal movement, Wahab will visit Penn State this weekend.

While the backcourt appears to have some concrete pieces, Rhoades continues to scour the market as he builds up the frontline.

Penn State has made an immediate impact on the transfer portal, as Mike Rhoades has scored recent commitments from certifiable defensive pest and dish first point guard Ace Baldwin and a role player who could be on the verge of a more prominent role in 6-foot-6 guard Nick Kern Jr. Both players have followed Rhoades to Penn State from VCU last season, where they established a 27-8 overall record and culminated the 2022-23 season with an NCAA tournament berth.

The Hoyas were abysmal last season, going 7-25 overall and mustering a putrid 2-18 record in Big East play. Back to back years of ineptitude ultimately led to the ouster of Patrick Ewing, a beloved figure in the Georgetown community and Hoya legend. Ewing and the Hoyas had been free-falling into a state of Big East incompetence, as they fired Ewing and forked over a king's ransom for former Providence Coach Ed Cooley to resurrect the ailing program.

Despite their woes, Georgetown found a foundation in since departed point guard Primo Spears and the 6-foot-11, 245-pound Wahab. The 23-year-old Wahab averaged 10.3 points and a team-best 7.7 boards mid-way through the season, including a double double with 10 points and 11 boards during an 83-64 walloping at the hands of Syracuse in December. Wahab averaged 14 points and 6.8 rebounds through the first five games of the season.

As a shot blocker who manipulates, influences, and alters the trajectory of shots as a rim protector, Wahab is appealing for a Penn State program which emphasizes defense.

He has the mobility and the strength coming from a physical Big East conference, along with the type of big game experience coaches salivate over in this eruptive 2023 transfer portal.

A true catch and post scorer with proficiency around the rim and fluid mobility, Wahab is similar to another Penn State target in Jalen Deloach.

A VCU transfer whose game flourished under Rhoades during lthe 2023 tournament run at VCU last year, Deloach recently wrapped up a visit to Penn State. He did say, however, he is no longer narrowing his choices down to six schools and is completely wide open in his ongoing recruitment.

Wahab shot 50 percent from the floor last season. He is a capable interior cog who could score 14-16 points with under 10 shot attempts. Wahab spent time at Maryland before he eventually decided to return to Georgetown last year.

He finished the 2022-23 season averaging 9.6 points, 7.1 boards, and 0.7 blocks.