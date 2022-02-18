High effort leads PSU Hoops to big win in battle of rebuilding programs

Penn State took the court on Thursday against the same Minnesota team it played just five days earlier in Minneapolis, when the Golden Gophers pulled out a 76-70 victory. Neither one seemed to actually be the same team that played in their last meeting, though. The Nittany Lions got control of the flow early on and never looked back. Jalen Pickett scored 20 points with 15 in the second half, and Penn State’s defensive dominance led it to a second-straight win, 67-46. Minnesota couldn’t even muster up 20 points in total through the first half of action. Both Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry and Golden Gophers coach Ben Johnson noted that there isn’t much room to change a scheme with just five days between matchups, but it was clear which team wanted the win more within the first few minutes of the rematch. “They pressed up. They forced the issue. They dictated. And for whatever reason, I think two minutes into the game, we were shot and couldn't get anything going,” Johnson said on Thursday. “They took it to us from the start, and we never punched back.”

Shrewsberry, who spent years as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics, likened the short stretch between the Minnesota games to an NBA playoff series. You don’t have much time to tweak and play with a game plan. The Nittany Lions’ first-year coach was frank with his team in his pregame speech. “I told our guys our game plan was good. Now we need to do it harder, and we need to do it better,” Shrewsberry said. “Our game plan didn't change against these guys from the first time. We did it better. We did it harder. Our execution was a little bit better.” Shrewsberry acknowledged there were other factors that went into the win over the Golden Gophers. Penn State had momentum coming off an upset of No. 19 Michigan State on Tuesday, and Minnesota was closing a two-game road trip that started with a 25-point loss to No. 18 Ohio State. In the Gophers last win over Penn State, big man Eric Curry, a typical role player who averages 8.2 points per game, went ballistic for 22 points on 10-for-19 shooting — including his first made 3-pointer of the year. On Thursday, Curry scored just one point on 0-for-6 shooting. He also turned it over three times. Minnesota’s leading scorer, Jamison Battle, was the only one to find much production on Thursday. He scored 16 points, but his total was ballooned by three makes from deep with the game already well out of hand.