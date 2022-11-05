James Franklin remembers his previous trip to Bloomington well. With 90 seconds left and a win probability well into the 90th percentile, ex-Lawn Boy Devin Ford did not fall down at the one-yard line to seal the victory. He instead scored. Giving Hoosier QB Michael Penix Jr. the chance to drive the length of the field, get Indiana in the endzone, convert the two-point conversion and eventually win in OT on a controversial play at the goal line by the southpaw quarterback.

Penix is now having a monster senior season for the Washington Huskies. Connor Bazelak, the transfer from Missouri who started each of Indiana's first seven games, watched this one in street clothes. The trio of signalcallers who replaced him struggled mightily under a furious PSU pass rush. First-time Indiana starter and former Ute Jack Tuttle kept Indiana close early but was removed with a shoulder injury early in the 2nd quarter. Highly-touted Texas recruit Brendan Sorsby' debut was forgettable. And Dexter Williams II showed athleticism but threw his two quick interceptions both led to quick Allar TD passes and sealed the blowout.

From Penn State's quarterback perspective, Sean Clifford (15 of 23 for 229 yards with one interception) and Drew Allar (9 of 12 for 75 yards with two short TD passes) were not the story. A punishing ground attack was. Kaytron Allen has established himself as Penn State's starting tailback. He ran around, through and over the Hoosier for defense for three rushing touchdowns which included 86 yards on the ground and another 72 yards on two receptions, including a dazzling 45-yard cross-field jaunt in the third quarter. Nick Singleton (16 carries for 73 yards and the game's first touchdown) was equally effective in a back-up role. ABC announcers were correct in proclaiming the PSU backfield the best young tandem in college football.

The Nittany Lions did to the Hoosiers what Michigan did to them. They pounded Allen repeatedly against the Hoosier defense until their will was broken. Mixing in just enough passes in serious winds to keep Indiana confused.

Equal credit must go to the Penn State defense. They swarmed from the very beginning. Six first-half sacks. Including the pile-driver turf stuff of Tuttle that ended his day in the second quarter. Three interceptions kept the beleaguered Hoosier defense on the field far too long. For a change, it was the PSU offense that had short fields to work with.

Realistically the score could have been more lopsided. Theo Johnson dropped a wide-open sideline pass in a drive ended by Jake Pinegar' longest FG ever (50 yards) late in the first half. Indiana tacked on a garbage touchdown late (aided by a late hit on the PSU sideline). Penn State was not taking a knee late. They could have easily punched in the final drive. But Franklin held up the mercy flag.