How did Penn State's 2022 class fare in the defensive position rankings
This week marked the final rankings update to the class of 2022 and Penn State saw a majority of their offensive recruits get bumped up in both the National and Position rankings.
With that being said, let's see which prospects either saw a bump or decline in their defensive positional rankings.
STRONGSIDE DEFENSIVE END
No. 1 SDE Dani Dennis-Sutton (Previously: 1)
WEAKSIDE DEFENSIVE END
No. 15 WDE Ken Talley
No. 20 WDE Keon Wylie
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
No 19 DT Zane Durant (Previously: 21)
No. 29 DT Kaleb Artis (Previously: 31)
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
No. 20 OLB Abdul Carter (Previously: 20)
SAFETY
No. 23 S KJ Winston (Previously: 23)
ATHLETE
No. 9 ATH Mehki Flowers (Previously: 8)
No. 11 ATH Cristian Driver (Previously: 10)
