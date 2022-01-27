 How did Penn State's 2022 class fare in the defensive position rankings
How did Penn State's 2022 class fare in the defensive position rankings

This week marked the final rankings update to the class of 2022 and Penn State saw a majority of their offensive recruits get bumped up in both the National and Position rankings.

With that being said, let's see which prospects either saw a bump or decline in their defensive positional rankings.

STRONGSIDE DEFENSIVE END

No. 1 SDE Dani Dennis-Sutton (Previously: 1)

WEAKSIDE DEFENSIVE END

No. 15 WDE Ken Talley

No. 20 WDE Keon Wylie

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

No 19 DT Zane Durant (Previously: 21)

No. 29 DT Kaleb Artis (Previously: 31)

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

No. 20 OLB Abdul Carter (Previously: 20)

SAFETY

No. 23 S KJ Winston (Previously: 23)

ATHLETE

No. 9 ATH Mehki Flowers (Previously: 8)

No. 11 ATH Cristian Driver (Previously: 10)

