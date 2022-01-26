How did Penn State's 2022 class fare in the final position rankings
This week marked the final rankings update to the class of 2022 and Penn State saw a majority of their offensive recruits get bumped up in both the National and Position rankings.
With that being said, let's see which prospects either saw a bump or decline in their positional rankings.
QUARTERBACK
No. 5 Pro-Style QB Drew Allar (Previously: 6)
No. 6 Dual-Threat QB Beau Pribula (Previously: 14)
RUNNING BACK
No. 2 RB Nicholas Singleton (Previously: 5)
No. 13 RB Kaytron Allen (Previously: 13)
WIDE RECEIVER
No. 12 WR Kaden Saunders (Previously: 11)
No. 41 WR Anthony Ivey (Previously: 43)
No. 96 WR Tyler Johnson (Previously: 99)
TIGHT END
No. 15 TE Jerry Cross (Previously: 14)
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
No. 17 OT Drew Shelton (Previously: 17)
