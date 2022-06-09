How did Penn State's commits fare in the new position rankings?

It's officially rankings update week and we here at Nittany Nation have you covered with all the updates on where Penn State Football commits and targets appear in the updated rankings. Today we will take a look at the updated rankings for the offensive prospects to see which prospects either saw a bump or decline in their positional rankings.

NEW RANKING: No. 9 Dual-Threat Quarterback /// PREVIOUSLY: N/A Dual-Threat Quarterback The Nittany Lions lone quarterback commit in the class is new to the position rankings this time around and comes in at No. 9 overall in the dual threat standings. This is a pretty big jump as he was previously unranked. For comparison, class of 2022 quarterback signee Beau Pribula finished as the No. 6 ranked dual threat.

NEW RANKING: No. 14 Tight End /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 14 Tight End Last time around that these rankings came out, Rappleyea was committed to Michigan. However things have obviously changed as the Milton Academy product is now solidly committed to the Nittany Lions. Now in regards to his ranking, Rappleyea remained the No. 14 tight end in the country.

NEW RANKING: No. 22 Tight End /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 17 Tight End Barnwell once again saw a dip in his rankings, as his position becomes a little more unclear at the collegiate level. With his frame, it's possible he could be bumped down to offensive line or defensive line in college, but for now he remained in our tight end rankings as he fell five spots. The good news is that he maintained his four star status.

NEW RANKING: No. 26 Tight End /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 22 Tight End Schlaffer's ranking took a slight dip in the tight end rankings today as he moved down four spots, but it was more about others moving up than it was about him moving down.

NEW RANKING: No. 2 Offensive Guard /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 2 Offensive Guard After making a big leap in the national rankings last go around, this time Birchmeier fell six spots, but still remained a top 50 overall recruit. He also maintained his ranking as the No. 2 overall offensive guard in the country.

NEW RANKING: No. 19 Offensive Tackle /// PREVIOUSLY: 19 Offensive Tackle One of Pennsylvania's top prospects in 2023, Williams saw a dip in the national rankings as well as the position rankings this go around. He is currently the No. 19 offensive tackle in the country.

NEW RANKING: No. 48 Offensive Tackle /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 39 Offensive Tackle In a little bit of a surprise move, Miller dropped nine spots in the offensive tackle rankings this go around. However that shouldn't matter much as will likely play along the interior in college.

NEW RANKING: No. 31 Strongside Defensive End /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 35 Strongside Defensive End Lyons made a small jump in the position rankings, moving up four spots, but made a HUGE leap in the Rivals rankings going from 5.6, three-star to 5.8, four-star recruit. With the bump, Penn State now has seven four-star commits in the class of 2023.

NEW RANKING: No. 31 Cornerback /// PREVIOUSLY: N/A Cornerback Another prospect who made the leap to four-star status is St. Thomas Aquinas prospect Conrad Hussey. Now Hussey was originally ranked as an athlete, but his position in our database is now listed as a cornerback, he appears at No. 31 overall on the list.

NEW RANKING: No. 31 Cornerback /// PREVIOUSLY: N/A Cornerback Previously the No. 31 cornerback in our last rankings update, Payne saw a small jump this time around as he is now considered the No. 30 overall cornerback prospect in the class of 2023.

NEW RANKING: No. 38 Athlete /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 39 Athlete The South Jersey athlete saw a one spot bump in the position rankings going from 39 to 38, it is very possible that he will continue to rise as he is expected to have a big senior season.

