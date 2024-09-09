The portal giveth, the portal taketh is the name of the game in college football entering the 2024 season. Penn State over the past few years have been active in the transfer portal finding multiple key contributors but the Nittany Lions have also seen their fair share of athletes leave the program.

It's still early in the season but how did former Nittany Lions perform elsewhere so far through the first two weeks of the season? Happy Valley Insider takes a look at how 16 former Nittany Lions have performed over the first two weeks of the 2024 season.

2024 Departures

In a 40-21 win over William & Mary this past weekend, Meiga recorded two receptions for 33 yards. He now has three receptions for 79 yards this season, setting a new career high in receiving yards.

Montgomery did not appear in East Carolina's 20-14 win at Old Dominion but did have 14 carries for 67 yards in their week one win over Norfolk State.

Van den Berg has recorded three tackles this season including one tackle against Syracuse this past Saturday.

Lambert-Smith has been off to a good start in his Auburn career with five receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns. This past weekeend, Lambert-Smith recorded two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown in a 21-14 loss to Cal.

Townley has not recorded any stats for Missouri State this season.

McClain has recorded no stats trhoguh two games for Arizona State. According to Pro Football Focus, he has only been targeted one time in two games.

Cephas has yet to record a reception yet this season for Kansas State and has been targeted just three times in two games accoridng to Pro Football Focus.

Driver recorded his first career touchdown this past weekend for Minnesota in a 48-0 win over Rhode Island recording two receptions for 26 yards and a toucdhwon. He now has three receptions for 27 yards on the season.

Mack has appeared in both games for Alabama this season but has played sparingly. He has not recorded any stats this season.

2023 Departures

Florida State was off this past weekend. Through the Seminoles first two games of the season, Holmes has three carries for eight yards.

Talley recorded three tackles in Michigan State's 27-24 win over Maryland on Saturday. He has four total tackles on the year.

Ford is mostly a special teams player for Notre Dame but did have a carry for six yards in a shocking loss for No. 5 Notre Dame to Northern Illinois.

Veilleux has played each of the last two weeks for Georgia State. In week two, the former Nittany Lion completed 26-of-38 passing attempts for 328 passing yards and two touchdowns. Through two games he has completed 45-of-72 passing attempts for 448 passing yards and a trio of touchdown passes to no interception.

Lee recorded nine carries for 35 yards and a touchdown on Saturday in a 30-23 loss for Missisippi State at Arizona State.

McGraw is not at Western Michigan recorded two tackles against Ohio State this past weekend.