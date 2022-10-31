Now let's turn to the present. Penn State is currently 8-0-0 and there has been one player that has caught everyone's eye: graduate transfer Ture Linden . Linden has a team-leading 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and has been a menace to play against.

Alex Limoges spent four seasons with the Nittany Lions and was the captain in his senior season. Limoges led the country in scoring in his sophomore season racking up 50 points.

There were numerous star players on those teams. Ranging from Brandon Biro, Nate Sucese and Peyton Jones. While one player was not on the championship roster in 2017, he still had a huge impact on what the Penn State culture is to this day.

This 2022-23 season marks the 11th season since Penn State men's hockey became a Division I program. The program hit its peak when it won a Big Ten Championship in 2017, and a Big Ten Regular Season title in 2020.

Linden and Limoges were childhood friends growing up. Both DMV natives played for the Ashburn Xtreme and the Washington Little Caps when they were young.

Since they started playing youth hockey together, they have been following each other's college careers.

"We just kind of grew up together and followed each other," Limoges said. "We were line mates too so it was easy. [There was] a lot of chemistry between us."

"He's a very honest guy and will only give you his honest opinion and will only say positive things," Linden said. "I can ask him pretty much anything and he'll give me real feedback."

After spending the past four seasons at RPI, Linden knew he wanted to play a fifth season, but he didn't know where.

"I felt like I proved myself in the ECAC and I felt like I was ready for pro," Linden said. "I didn't really get the looks that I was hoping for based on my play and not having fans in the building really hurt us because scouts couldn't come to the games."

The Great Falls, Virginia, native entered the transfer portal, receiving numerous offers from different schools in other conferences. But it was another Virginia resident who told him what it was like to play in the blue and white threads.

"I just kind of spoke the truth about Penn State, especially my experience there and how amazing it was," Limoges said. "I was asking for updates and seeing what was going on. He took it very seriously."

Linden led the ECAC with 39 points (20 goals, 19 assists) and had a knack for winning faceoffs. He was also known to be a reliable two-way center, which is something that Penn State needed.

Through eight games with Penn State, he is 61.7% (92-57) at the faceoff circle.

When Gadowsky asked Limoges about the style of play Linden can bring to the team, he reminded him that along with his incredible offensive abilities, he was a finalist for the ECAC Defensive Forward of the Year.

"[Gadowsky] was pretty surprised about that," Limoges said. "It was going to be a perfect fit."