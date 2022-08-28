Nittany Nation takes a look at how each 2023 Penn State commit performed this weekend as they began their senior seasons.

Birchmeier's season did not get off to the start that he and his Broad Run (VA) teammate were hoping for as they fell to Briar Woods (VA) 42-13.

Nelson actually had his second game of the season this past weekend as he helped lead Selma (AL) to a 36-8 victory. According to the Selma Times Journal, Nelson scored two touchdowns for Selma in the victory.

Rojas and Fairfax (VA) rolled over their week one opponent in Wakefield (VA) 52-14. The Penn State commitment was the star of the game for the Lions with six rushing touchdowns.

A tough week one for Ta'Mere Robinson to start his senior season, Brashear (PA) fell to Baldwin (PA) 47-17. We could not find any stats for Robinson.

Not the greatest of nights for Payne and Chartiers Valley (PA) as they fell to South Fayette (PA) 35-0. No stats were available for Payne for his season opener.

Barnwell and Riverbend (VA) kicked their season off with a 49-0 win over Spotsylvania (VA). We couldn't find any complete stats for Barnwell but a look at his HUDL tape shows the 6-foot-6 athlete bringing in one touchdown while also posting one tackle for a loss.

Williams helped pave the way for Wyomissing (PA) to run all over Kennard-Dale (PA) en route to a 49-0 victory. According to EasternPAFootball.com, Wyomissing ran for 425 yards in their win.

Lyons got off to a strong start in his senior season as he was big part of Roman Catholic's (PA) dominating victory over Wilson (PA). Lyons was a consistent force throughout the game, punishing Wilson's offensive line and ballcarriers.

We'll combine Hussey and Mack together as the two St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) standouts played on national television this past Saturday against St. Joes Prep (PA). Both players performed well in the game. Together they helped lead St. Thomas Acquinas to a 48-37 win over St. Joes Prep.

Washington and his Venice (FL) teammates opened up their season with a 32-26 loss to Northwestern (FL). Washington, however, did have one interception in the loss.

Schlaffer did a little bit of evreything in Exeter's (PA) 35-0 season opener win over Daniel Boone (PA). Schlaffer has four receptions for 57 yards and two touchdowns while also playing a bit of quarterback where he picked up 37 yards on the ground on three carries.

Patrick Henry (VA) started their season off with a 35-27 loss to Brookville but the recent Penn State commit began his season off in strong fashion with six receptions for 132 yarsd and two touchdowns.

Donkoh and Lightridge (VA) started their season off with a 68-6 win over Park View (VA). As you can imagine, Donkoh had a strong performance against Park View as you can see below in his HUDL video.

Fully healthy after suffering a broken collarbone last season, Smoik began his senior season this past Friday. Smolik's Dowling (IA) squad fell 38-24 to Southeast Polk (IA) in their season opener, Smolik was impressive in defeat including throwing a pair of touchdowns.

Commits whose seasons have yet to begin...

Rapplyea will begin his senior season on September 9.

Shakir and Winslow Township (now under the direction of former Penn State running back Bill Belton) begins their season on September 4.

Blanding and Christ The King (NY) will start their season this upcoming Saturday.

Out for the season: