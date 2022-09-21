A deeper look at the Central Michigan Chippewas Football team
For the second time in three weeks, Penn State (3-0, 1-0) will host a Mid-American Conference opponent on Saturday afternoon when the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2, 0-0) come to Beaver Stadium looking to upset the No. 14 ranked Nittany Lions.
The Nittany Lions, of course, are coming off a 41-12 win on the road against the Auburn Tigers, making a statement that this Penn State team could be a lot better than many expected them to be this season. The Chippewas, on the other hand, picked up their first win of the season this past weekend with a 41-0 win over Bucknell after suffering losses to Oklahoma State (58-44) and South Alabama (38-24) to start the season.
But do the Chippewas have what it takes to pull off an upset on Saturday over the Nittany Lions? Let's take a deeper look.
Central Michigan's offense....
Make no mistake about it, this Central Michigan offense has the ability to put up points and it wouldn't be shocking if they average close to 30 points per game this season.
The Chippewas offense is led by sophomore Daniel Richardson who throughout his career has been an efficient passer. Through 22 career games, Richardson has completed 328-of-545 passing attempts for 4,237 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
The Miami (FL) native has gotten off to a solid start this season, completing 57.5% of his passes for 889 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions along the way.
Like most quarterbacks, when under pressure, Richardson is a quarterback who struggles quite a bit. This season, Richardson is 12-for-27 when throwing under pressure for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He often will check down to his closest target instead of going for the big play. When being blitzed, Richardson tends to struggle as well, completing 14-of-33 passes this season for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Expect Manny Diaz to dial up quite a few blitzes this week much like he did last week with Auburn's TJ Finley.
Richardson is highly unlikely to hurt Penn State on the ground, while the same was said about Finley last week, Richardson entering this weekend's matchup has a career total of -49 rushing yards. The most yards he's ever picked up on the ground in a single game is nine yards.
When it comes to playmakers around Richardson, there are three main names to know. At running back is Lew Nichols, a former three-star running back out of Cass Tech in Detroit (MI). Nichols is off to a tough start this season, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry on the ground with 71 carries going for 258 yards. He can be a threat in the passing game as well, totaling 11 receptions for 81-yards.
The next name to know is 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end Joel Wilson. Wilson has 16 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns through just three games this season and is Richardson's favorite target. Sophomore wide receiver Jalen McGaughy is the last key name to know on this Central Michigan offense. The Detroit (MI) native not only provides a big target for Richardson at 6-foot-4 and 225-pounds but is a reliable pass catcher and big-play threat as well. This year, he's averaging 18.2 yards per reception with 11 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Other names to know include running back Myles Bailey (17 carries, 93 yards, 7 receptions, 55 yards), WR Carlos Carriere (9 receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown).
The Chippewas offensive line is a solid one overall though they can struggle in run blocking at times. On the season, Central Michigan is averaging 4.4 yards per carry while allowing just five sacks on the season.
Overall, this Central Michigan offense has some weapons and will have success but overall, shouldn't be much of a test for Penn State's defense. While you can point to their 44 points scored against Oklahoma State in week one, it's worth noting that 29 of those points came once they were down 51-15.
Barring a defensive disaster out of the Nittany Lions, Central Michigan is likely to struggle quite a bit on Saturday.
Central Michigan's defense....
The Chippewas defense will be their downfall this season and it already has been. The Chippewas are allowing 32 points per game this season and have been especially susceptible when being attacked through the air.
On the season, opposing quarterbacks are completing 59.7% of their passes for 289.7 yards per game. Against Oklahoma State in week one, the Chippewas defense allowed 406 passing yards, and one week later, South Alabama was able to throw for 337 yards. With the combination of Penn State's quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Drew Allar as well as their collection of weapons in the passing game, the Nittany Lions' offense should be able to move the ball.
The Chippewas' defense against the run looks much better than they actually are after allowing just 19 yards on 30 attempts last week against Bucknell. In weeks one and weeks two, they allowed 125 yards and 165 yards respectively. Though it is worth noting that in those two games, they only allowed 3.9 and 3.5 yards per carry.
The run defense is a strength for this Central Michigan defense but going up against a rejuvenated rushing attack for Penn State will be by far their biggest test of the season. While they may be able to stop Penn State's run game here and there, expect the Nittany Lions to continue to dominate on the ground like they've done the last two weeks against Ohio and Auburn.
Names to know on the Chippewas defense include Kyle Moretti who leads the team in tackles with 18, cornerback De'Javion Stepney is off to a good start with 16 tackles and five pass deflections as well. On the defensive line, Thomas Incoom has been dominant so far this season with 10 tackles including 4.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks, leading the Chippewas in both categories.
Overall....
Overall, Central Michigan shouldn't pose any sort of major threat to the Nittany Lions. While their offense does have the ability to have success, the the Nittany Lions defense has the speed, physicality and talent level to neutralize most of the Chippewas offense and keep their success to a minimal. On the defensive side of the ball, the Chippewas simply don't have the talent to stop this Penn State offense consistently.
This is a game where Penn State's starters should be able to get their work in and be out of the game by midway through the third quarter if not earlier. It will be another prime opportunity for the Nittany Lions to get their depth valuable snaps before heading into Big Ten play.

