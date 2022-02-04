How the top 10 programs have fared in the transfer portal

1. Texas A&M

Max Johnson (AP Images)

The Aggies have lost more than they have gained, especially with DB Erick Young recently hitting the portal, but only one thing matters — the QB exchange. Zach Calzada is off to Auburn, and Max Johnson is in from LSU. The QB play was poor overall last season – even with a loaded roster – so Johnson will be a huge addition.

2. Alabama

Nick Saban is picky in the portal, but the three additions so far — RB Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech, DB Elias Ricks from LSU and WR Jermaine Burton from Georgia – are all elite gets.

3. Georgia

Last year, UGA was the talk of the portal as it landed Derion Kendrick, Tykee Smith and Arik Gilbert, although Kendrick was the only one of this trio that impacted. This year? The Bulldogs have lost some talent, such as WR Jermaine Burton, and have been super picky when it comes to pursing additions. They stand at zero transfers right now.

4. Ohio State

The Buckeyes have lost more than they’ve landed, especially with QB Quinn Ewers and DB Ryan Watts going to Texas. DB Tanner McCallister from Oklahoma State will help, but DB Sevyn Banks just jumped in the portal and is headed elsewhere.

5. Texas

Quinn Ewers is the biggest name in the portal aside from Caleb Williams, and Ryan Watts has a chance to be special. TE Jhaleel Billingsley, who is coming in from Alabama, could help but keep an eye on WR Isaiah Neyor from Wyoming because he could be a star.

6. Penn State

Noah Cain (AP Images)

Getting WR Mitchell Tinsley from Western Kentucky is a nice addition, but losing RB Noah Cain and some others could hurt.

7. Notre Dame

The Irish have lost a few guys, but nothing like what they gained in Northwestern DB Brandon Joseph, who could be an All-American.

*****

8. Oklahoma

9. Michigan

Darion Green-Warren and Andre Seldon are guys that Michigan fans know who are headed elsewhere, but honestly the addition of potential All-American offensive lineman Victor Oluwatimi is crucial as a plug-and-play guy, and he outweighs any losses.

10. Clemson