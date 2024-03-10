How to Watch: Big Ten Wrestling Championships - Day 2
The Penn State Nittany Lions men's wrestling team will have seven individual wrestlers vying for Big Ten titles on Sunday as the program also will look for its 10th conference championship.
Advancing from Saturday's first sessions to the championship matches was Braeden Davis (125), Beau Barlett (141), Levi Haines (157), Mitchell Mesnbrink (165), Bernie Traux (184), Aaron Brooks (197), and Greg Kerkvliet (285).
Aaron Nagao (133) and Tyler Kasak (149) both got knocked out in the semifinals while Carter Starocci had to injury default in the quarterfinals, ending his 64 match winning streak.
Nine Nittany Lions in total automatically qualified for the NCAAs in Kansas City later this month. The only Nittany Lion not to automatically qualify for the NCAAs was Starocci who will have to rely on an automatic qualifer to make the tournament, he is considerd all but a lock to do so.
Additionally, The Nittany Lions sit in first currently in the team standings with 136 points, Michigan sits second with 105.5 while Nebraska, Iowa, and Ohio State round the top five with 89.0, 88.5, and 78.5 points respectively
WHEN
Day Two of the Big Ten Championships is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday with the consolation semifinals, and seventh place matches. The fifth session of the tournament and second of Sunday which will feature the championship and podium matches is set to begin around 4:30 p.m.
WHERE
The Big Ten Championships this year are taking place at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, the home of the University of Maryland.
HOW TO WATCH
Penn State's seven championship matches on Sunday will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network as well as on BTN+ and the Fox Sports App. The first session of the day will nto be televised but will be available on BTN+.
HOW TO LISTEN
Fans can listen to the Big Ten Championships on Sunday via LionsVision.
WHO WILL EACH NITTANY LION FACE ON SUNDAY?
|WT
|PSU
|OPPONENT
|
125
|
Braeden Davis
|
Patrick McKee (Minnesota)
|
141
|
Beau Barlett
|
Jesse Mendez (Ohio State)
|
157
|
Levi Haines
|
Will Lewan (Michigan)
|
165
|
Mitchell Mesenbrink
|
Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin)
|
184
|
Bernie Traux
|
Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota)
|
197
|
Aaron Brooks
|
Zach Glazier (Iowa)
|
285
|
Greg Kerkvliet
|
Nick Feldman (Ohio State)
