The Penn State Nittany Lions men's wrestling team will have seven individual wrestlers vying for Big Ten titles on Sunday as the program also will look for its 10th conference championship.

Advancing from Saturday's first sessions to the championship matches was Braeden Davis (125), Beau Barlett (141), Levi Haines (157), Mitchell Mesnbrink (165), Bernie Traux (184), Aaron Brooks (197), and Greg Kerkvliet (285).

Aaron Nagao (133) and Tyler Kasak (149) both got knocked out in the semifinals while Carter Starocci had to injury default in the quarterfinals, ending his 64 match winning streak.

Nine Nittany Lions in total automatically qualified for the NCAAs in Kansas City later this month. The only Nittany Lion not to automatically qualify for the NCAAs was Starocci who will have to rely on an automatic qualifer to make the tournament, he is considerd all but a lock to do so.

Additionally, The Nittany Lions sit in first currently in the team standings with 136 points, Michigan sits second with 105.5 while Nebraska, Iowa, and Ohio State round the top five with 89.0, 88.5, and 78.5 points respectively