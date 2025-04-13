in other news

Penn State a "no-brainer" for 2026 four-star QB Peyton Falzone

Peyton Falzone's commitment to Penn State boiled down to the relationship aspect. The four-star QB explains...

 • Dub Jellison
PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State landing 2026 QB Peyton Falzone

The PSU 365 Podcast offers our reaction to Penn State Football landing Four-Star in-state quarterback Peyton Falzone.

 • Richie O'Leary
Blue & White Scouting: 2026 QB Peyton Falzone

What is Penn State getitng in 2026 quarterback commit Peyton Falzone?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
2026 Four-Star QB Peyton Falzone Commits to Penn State

The Penn State Nittany Lions pulled off a surprise on Saturday evening.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
2027 Rivals250 QB Peter Bourque reflects on busy spring visit schedule

2027 Rivals250 QB Peter Bourque reflects on busy spring visit schedule

2027 four-star QB Peter Bourque is currently in the midst of his lacrosse season, but he's making football visits.

 • Ryan O'Bleness

Published Apr 13, 2025
PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State landing 2026 QB Peyton Falzone
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Richie breaks down Penn State Football's newest commitment in 2026 quarterback Peyton Falzone out of Nazareth Area High School and talks about his game (0:00)

