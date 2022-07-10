 NittanyNation - How Will Elliot Washington Be Utilized in Manny Diaz's Defense
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-10 07:42:00 -0500') }} football

How Will Elliot Washington Be Utilized in Manny Diaz's Defense

EJ Daniels • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

Now that four-star defensive back Elliot Washington has flipped his commitment to Penn State; what can the Nittany Lions expect from him on the field?

Washington is one of the more disciplined cornerbacks you'll find at the high school level. He thrives in off coverage, specifically off zone coverage where his eyes can be focused on the quarterback. However, he also shows the ability to keep track of where the football is at all times and differentiates himself by making consistent plays on the ball forcing turnovers. For a 5’11 corner, he also shows the athleticism, and ball skills to play the catch point effectively, specifically in the red zone. He consistently shows that athleticism as well when going up against bigger wide receivers.

