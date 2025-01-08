Published Jan 8, 2025
HV TV: College Football 25 - Penn State vs. Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl
Richie O'Leary
Penn State Football is back on the road this week....at least soft of, they will head down to Miami, Florida to take on Notre Dame in the 2024 Orange Bowl. But before that, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish will battle it out in SimLand.

Our staff here at Happy Valley Insider took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results.

PENN STATE FOOTBALL SIM VS. REAL LIFE
OPPONENTSIM RESULTACTUAL RESULT

@ West Virginia Mountaineers

26-7 Penn State

34-12 Penn State

vs. Bowling Green Falcons

21-14 (OT) Penn State

34-27 Penn State

vs. Kent State Golden Flash

21-10 Penn State

56-0 Penn State

vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

24-16 Penn State

21-7 Penn State

vs. UCLA Bruins

24-10 Penn State

27-11 Penn State

@ USC Trojans

21-14 USC

33-30 (OT) Penn State

@ Wisconsin Badgers

17-9 Penn State

28-13 Penn State

vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

28-21 Ohio State

20-13 Ohio State

vs. Washington Huskies

N/A

35-6 Washington

@ Purdue Boilermakers

45-14 Penn State

45-10 Penn State

@ Minnesota Golden Gophers

35-10 Penn State

26-25 Penn State

vs. Maryland Terrapins

27-3 Penn State

44-7 Penn State

vs. Oregon Ducks

27-14 Oregon

45-37 Oregon

vs. SMU Mustangs

31-13 Penn State

38-10 Penn State

vs. Boise State Broncos

35-6 Penn State

31-14 Penn State

