ago football Edit

HV TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Penn State versus Illinois

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football is set to welcome #Illinois to town for the first Big Ten game of the season this Saturday afternoon, but before that, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini battle in SimLand.

Our staff here at Happy Valley Insider took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzVya0xCWllMOW44P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PENN STATE FOOTBALL SIM VS. REAL LIFE
OPPONENT SIM RESULT ACTUAL RESULT

@ West Virginia Mountaineers

26-7 Penn State

34-12 Penn State

vs. Bowling Green Falcons

21-14 (OT) Penn State

34-27 Penn State

vs. Kent State Golden Flash

21-10 Penn State

56-0 Penn State

--------------------------------------------------------------

