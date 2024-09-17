HV TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Penn State versus Kent State Golden Flash
Penn State Football is set to welcome another MAC to team to town as they will take on Kent State this Saturday afternoon, but before that, the Nittany Lions and Golden Flash battle in SimLand.
Our staff here at Happy Valley Insider took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results.
|OPPONENT
|SIM RESULT
|ACTUAL RESULT
|
@ West Virginia Mountaineers
|
26-7 Penn State
|
34-12 Penn State
|
vs. Bowling Green Falcons
|
21-14 (OT) Penn State
|
34-27 Penn State
