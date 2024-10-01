HV TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Penn State versus UCLA
Penn State Football is set to welcome UCLA to town for the first Big Ten trip to the Northeast this Saturday afternoon, but before that, the Nittany Lions and Bruins battle in SimLand
Our staff here at Happy Valley Insider took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results.
|OPPONENT
|SIM RESULT
|ACTUAL RESULT
|
@ West Virginia Mountaineers
|
26-7 Penn State
|
34-12 Penn State
|
vs. Bowling Green Falcons
|
21-14 (OT) Penn State
|
34-27 Penn State
|
vs. Kent State Golden Flash
|
21-10 Penn State
|
56-0 Penn State
|
vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
|
24-16 Penn State
|
21-7 Penn State
--------------------------------------------------------------
