HV TV: Everything James Franklin said after the 2025 Blue White Game

Q: We had a chance to see some of your new receivers today, can you talk about the progress that the receivers made this spring?

A: I was pleased with what we did this spring in the passing game. I was also pleased with the wide receivers, not only the ones that have been on our roster, and their development. I think you guys saw Tyseer [Denmark] make some plays today which was great, too. Then, obviously, you got your first look at [Kyron] Hudson and [Devonte] Ross, both of which have very bright futures. We’re trying to create as much competition at every position as we possibly can, that is the nature of this level of college football. We embrace it as coaches and the players embrace it as well.

Q: You have a lot of guys coming back, but also some of your leadership from last year is now off to the NFL. How do you feel coming out of spring about your player leadership moving into the summer?

A: It has been good because a lot of the guys that have been significant leaders are back. Nick Dawkins is as good leader by example as any that I’ve been around in my 30 years. When your starting quarterback is back and has started for three years, Drew is taking significant steps there. On the defensive side, Zane Durant has been that type of leader for us for a while. Zakee Wheatley is stepping into that role as well, so is Dani Dennis-Sutton. Dominic DeLuca has been a captain for like seven years now, so we did lose some significant leadership, but we have a lot of guys that have been a part of that role as well.

Q: Can you evaluate your linebacker depth coming out of spring camp and specifically what you’ve seen from Anthony Speca and Kari Jackson?

A: The young guys have taken some steps. Speca is doing some good things, probably had the most complete and consistent spring from a grade standpoint. Kari is super physical, and we obviously have DeLuca, you all know him and the type of player he is. Being able to get Rojas back is going to be important as well. I think we’re in good shape but there are some concerns as well since we lost someone we did not anticipate losing. As you all know, we aren’t a big portal team, but we’re going to address some issues. If there is a linebacker out there that wants to be a part of our program and play for LBU, the most historic linebacker program in the history of college football, there’s an opportunity to join the room. I think we have enough in the room, but getting through a season with potential injuries could be challenging. We’re going to look in the portal soon and see if we can find a solution.

Q: How do you think the developments have gone with Ethan [Grunkemeyer] and Jaxon [Smolik]?

A: Things are going phenomenally. They’ve got strong arms, and Jaxon missed the whole year, so we didn’t have a whole lot to compare and contrast. Jaxon had a great spring so it will be a battle for the back-up quarterback spot. It’s going to be important that we get these guys reps in practice and in game as well. Whoever wins the backup quarterback job we’re going to have to get them real reps, whether that be packages that we have set up for them or entire series.

Q: The next step for you coach, is to follow the house case. How difficult will these next few weeks be whatever the final settlement is?

A: There’s light at the end of the tunnel from what I understand. I’ve expressed to the team at the end of the fall, when the portal was about to open, about the 105 and gave everybody an opportunity to go into the transfer portal and do what they need to do. It is my responsibility to educate our players what the process is and then how we’re going to handle it. At Penn State, you’re allowed to carry a full roster right up to your first game, so that is our plan to keep everybody on the team as long as we possibly can. I know what the game of football and college athletics in general in terms of helping build well-rounded individuals, so I’m fighting for what I believe is the best for our program. That’s why I wasn’t going to cut to the 105 earlier than I had to.

Q: We often talk about the consistency of this program, and with the new landscape of college football, how important is that consistency.

A: That’s what I’m scratching and fighting to hold on to. We still are embracing the new aspects of college football as well, but I refuse to just go transactional in the transfer portal, I don’t believe that is the right thing to do for our locker room. Consistency is very important for us. Our focus is keeping our players here. When we’re able to create a situation where you have a chance to retain your own roster, and they have a chance to make their best decision long term, and you’re able to maybe take some of that pressure off that decision, it’s something that we take a lot of pride in. You’re not even a part of these conversations unless you’re able to win year-in and year-out, week-in and week-out, and we’ve been able to do that as well as anyone in the country.