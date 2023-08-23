ON NAMING A STARTING QUARTERBACK...

“We have not even done it as a staff yet."

ON THE STATUS OF GREENS, YELLOWS, REDS....

“We have made decisions. Next time we get together. I met with those guys. Typically I always meet with them two days before we break into D-squad or scout team and I did that two days ago. Then their position coaches met with them yesterday and we did do that. I don’t have the list, but I will be happy to go with it through you next time.”

“A lot of them are pretty self aware and they kind of see the writing on the wall. There some guys that aren’t and that’s always the case. There’s just some guys who aren’t realistic with where they are at. Some of those conversations are hard, but most of them, they see it the same way. What I do is the week leading up to it, I go around and ask them where do they see themselves and they say 90% of the group see themselves the same way the coaches do. The other way is the new redshirt rule kind of changes that, you can still play a ton of football and retain your redshirt. Just because they aren’t ready right now, doesn’t mean they won’t be ready by game five.”

ON CAEDAN WALLACE AND DREW SHELTON...

“Shelton has had a good camp, he’s played both sides thus far, both right and left tackle which I think is important for his development and us as well.”

“Caedan is a little bit like the questions you’ve had with me in the past about the O-Line, I don’t really like putting it out there in the universe. I’ll let you guys kind of tell me where they’re at, but I’ve been really happy and pleased with Caedan’s approach this camp. He’s had a really good and consistent approach and I’ll leave it at that.”

ON TRANSFER WIDE RECEIVER DANTE CEPHAS…

“He’s in that group that’s battling, we have a competitive group of four to five guys that are battling. He’s part of that conversations. He realizes that this has been different, the adjustment and especially the DBs and man to man coverage that we play, it’s just different. Not saying that he isn’t a big time player, but there’s a difference between getting up one to two times per week versus one to two times a season coming out here every single day with that competitiveness that you need to be successful. It’s been a really good adjustment for him and he’s handle it really well.”

ON NICK SINGLETON AND KAYTRON ALLEN'S DEVELOPMENT...

“Obviously they had really good years and camps last year, but they are bigger, stronger and more confident. Physically they are more confident and in their assignments, they just understand major college football and what it takes. They’ve had really consistently strong camps.”

ON ABDUL CARTER'S DEVELOPMENT...

“Same thing, he’s bigger and stronger. I think Abdul is the perfect example of a guy who the second half of the season kind of took off and he’s really kind of kept that momentum through spring ball and summer camp. So we expect him to have a big year for us, we need him to have a big year for us. I think he’s in just a much more confident place in our defense and has taken on more of a leadership role.”

ONGOING BATTLE AT DEFENSIVE BACK...

“There’s still a battle going on between the four safeties. There’s been some bumps and bruises going on like there is every camp, so that’s also kind of made it a little but more interesting. Then at corner, the guy who has really had a strong camp is Johnny Dixon, who has taken a significant step. We feel that we have two really good corners and two corners that are very physical and tough which can be unusual. I think he’s been a guy who has taken a step and then there’s a bunch of young guys who we think will rotate in and contribute as well.”

THE PROGRESS OF QB JAXON SMOLIK...

“He made throw the best deep ball and he’s got a really good understanding of touch, velocity and angle that’s necessary. He’s still learning, in terms of in the meeting rooms and out on the field and all the different things that we ask in the run game and protections, so he is still learning. He really has the ability to find receivers and be accurate as a passer. He continues do well as part of an ongoing conversation at the position.”

THE NATURE OF POSITION BATTLES...

“Even though there is competitions going on, there are still guys going out with the first group, guys going out with the second group, guys going out with the third group and that really hasn’t changed. There’s been a little bit, some guys have gotten two reps, some guys have gotten one rep and gone back and forth, we’ve done some of that. It really doesn’t change. Obviously I would say the one thing that really changes is that you don’t have as many reps for the threes, it’s more of a ones and twos dominated practice.

ON JB NELSON'S SUMMER CAMP…

“We went into this year feeling like JB was going to factor in as either a starter or starter type reps. He’s built on that, his habits are a lot better in terms of how he practices and approaches meetings. You can make the argument he might be the most physical offensive lineman that we have, I know when talking to our defensive linemen they have a ton of respect for him. We expected him to play a significant role this year either way.”

ON THE NEW CAPTAINS…

“We voted on three captains at the end of spring that we were going to go in the summer with, then we held out all summer, mostly through training camp to see who developed into that next role. I think we got a strong group of veterans. I think the players, the coaches and the staff all kind of see it the same way. I think we probably have a decent number of them that are more lead by example than verbal like we had last year. I think it’s a really good group and when they do speak, everybody listens. We talk about the type of leadership looking different this year than last year, that doesn’t mean it can’t be just as good or even better. Rather than just four or five guys who were very vocal to maybe more of a group that do it through actions. I’m pleased with the overall group. I wasn’t sure that we would have six, but Malick Meiga got a ton of votes on special teams as well so I feel really good about all six of them.”

ON DEION BARNES FIRST CAMP AS A FULL TIME ASST…

“Really good. His players love him, he’s very demanding, transparent and authentic with them. There’s still some growth that’s happening everyday going from GA to a full time coach at a top 10 program and a power-five institution. There’s an adjustment period, but he’s handled it very well. I think our defensive staff has done a really good job, but I think he’s way ahead of what most people probably anticipated. That’s coaches, guys on the field, meeting room expectations, teaching scheme and recruiting, he’s doing really well and I’m proud of him.”

ON THE SPECIAL TEAM BATTLES…..

“However this thing plays out, I do think going out and getting some veterans and bringing in some competition has been really good for us. I think Sander’s (Sahaydak) development because of the competition is dramatic and I don’t know if that happens without the competition. I would say that is happening at kicker, punter and kickoff as well. I would say that (Tyler) Duzansky pretty much solidified himself and there’s a pretty big gap between himself and the other two and I think the other two are pretty good.”