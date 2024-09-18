HV TV: James Franklin talks Wednesday Practice -- Kent State Week
Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin met with the media on Wednesday following practice to discuss the team, latest injury report and more ahead of Saturday's game versus Kent State.
