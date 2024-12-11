HV TV: Penn State Basketball HC Mike Rhoades talks Rutgers Postgame

Opening Statement: “We weren’t ready to play. I love the fight my guys had during the end, but it was not enough to win on the road. Those guys (Rutgers Team) are talented players; and not just the two freshmen (Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper). Once you get their team going, they build their confidence.”

On seeing Dylan Harper play: “I have watched him play a ton. I do not think people realize how big and strong he is until you watch him play live. He is a super talented kid. Our ball screen coverage was not good enough today against a really good player like Dylan, and he took advantage of that.”

Overall thoughts: “We were not tough enough. We were not disciplined enough. We did not respond to the adversity of this game, especially during the first half. I think today, they (Rutgers) had four tip-ins. We could not defend those. We definitely had some guys that did not battle on the glass today. It was not good enough for Penn State. It is not good enough for what we are trying to do. We are going to get better, that will be the challenge for our guys (Penn State) when we get back to campus, thank you.”