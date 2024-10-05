Advertisement

Published Oct 5, 2024
HV TV: Penn State HC James Franklin talks UCLA Postgame
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin met with the media following the 27-11 win over UCLA on Saturday afternoon.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

