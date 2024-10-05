Penn State earns victory No. 5, defeating Big Ten newcomer UCLA on Saturday

Penn State Football earned yet another victory today, as they went on to defeat one of the Big Ten Conference's newest program in UCLA on Saturday afternoon by a score of 27-11.

It wasn't all pretty to start for the Nittany Lions on offense as they started out the game with two straight punts on their first two drives, but after that is when things started to pile on a bit as they were able to score in five of their next six drives.

Of course the offense was led by the pass game as quarterback Drew Allar didn't do anything too crazy, as he went on to throw for 237 yards and one touchdown on 18-of-25 passing along with one rushing score. They also had a solid rushing attack, despite Nick Singleton not playing a single snap. Penn State was led by the co-starter at running back in Kaytron "Fat Man" Allen, who finished with 78 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own.

On the flip side, the defense was both hit and miss. For the most part they held UCLA from scoring many points on the day and created some solid pressure on a quarterback in Justyn Martin who was making his first career start today. However there were issues here, as they gave up several big chunk plays in both the pass and run game against a Bruins offense that is ranked among the worst in college football.

Overall a good win for Penn State, as that was really never in doubt, but there's still some things that need to be cleaned up on the defensive side of the ball and fast as the schedule only gets tougher from here on out.