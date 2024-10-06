Penn State Football opens as 3.5-point favorites over USC

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised nationally on CBS.

The initial spread for Penn State’s week seven matchup against Big Ten Newcomer USC has been released and the Nittany Lions opened as 3.5-point favorites with the Over/Under in total points set at 50.5 points.

The current No. 7 ranked Nittany Lions will enter the matchup with a perfect 5-0 record after defeating the UCLA Bruinds on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium 27-11 in a solid showing.

The No. 11 ranked USC Trojans will enter next weekend with a 3-2 record after a 24-17 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night, their second loss in in the past three weeks as Michigan also beat them 27-24 recently.

Through four games, Penn State this season is 2-3 against the spread, covering in their wins over West Virginia (-7.5) and Kent State (-48.5) while failing to cover against Bowling Green (-34), Illinois (-19) and UCLA (-28). Additionally, the under has hit in four of Penn State's five games this season.

Next Saturday's matchup will be the first time that Penn State and USC have met on the gridiron since the 2017 Rose Bowl, where the then Clay Helton led Trojans defeated the Nittany Lions by a score of 52-49.