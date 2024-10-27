HV TV: Penn State HC James Franklin talks Wisconsin Postgame

in other news
Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton leaves Wisconsin game with injury
A second Penn State starter appears to be out for the rest of the game.
Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game against Wisconsin
The Penn State Nittany Lions will be without their starting quarterback the rest of the way against the Wisocnsin.
AS IT HAPPENED - Q4: No. 3 Penn State 28- Wisconsin 13
Follow along as No. 3 Penn State takes on Wisconsin at Camp Randall.
GAME THREAD: Penn State Football versus Wisconsin Badgers
Follow along with fellow Penn State Football fans chat in our Wisconsin game thread here.
Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus Wisconsin Badgers
It's almost time for Penn State Football and our staff at Happy Valley Insider offers our game predictions.
in other news
Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton leaves Wisconsin game with injury
A second Penn State starter appears to be out for the rest of the game.
Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game against Wisconsin
The Penn State Nittany Lions will be without their starting quarterback the rest of the way against the Wisocnsin.
AS IT HAPPENED - Q4: No. 3 Penn State 28- Wisconsin 13
Follow along as No. 3 Penn State takes on Wisconsin at Camp Randall.
Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin met with the media following the 28-13 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board
- CB
- CB
- RB
- WR
- WDE
- OLB
- OT
- DT
- OLB
- RB