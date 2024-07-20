Advertisement
HVI Roundtable: Who is Penn State's most underrated 2025 commitment?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Welcome into the Happy Valley Insider round table, where each week, the HVI staff will give their answers to a question regarding Penn State athletes on the field of play or on the recruiting trail.

Today, the HVI staff answers the simple question, "Who do you believe is Penn State's most underrated commitment?"

Currently, Penn State currently holds 22 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class that currently ranks top-10 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. Of those 22 commitments, 12 are considered four-star commitments.

The Nittany Lions have had a very strong summer thus far picking up 12 commitments since the beginning of May including eight four-stars. The Nittany Lions have been especially hot on the defensive side of the ball including four defensive lineman in Cortez Harris, Max Granville, Jayden Woods, and Randy Adarika.

Additionally, the Nittany Lions currently have seven commitments ranked inside the Rivals250.

Penn State 2025 Recruiting Class
POS. NAME ST STARS RR DATE

RB

Kiandrea Barker

FL

5.8

4/16/23

RB

Tiqwai Hayes

PA

5.8

9/25/23

TE

Brady O'Hara

PA

5.7

9/26/23

QB

Bekkem Kritza

FL

5.8

11/14/23

DB

Xxavier Thomas

PA

5.6

12/21/23

OL

Owen Aliciene

CT

5.8

1/24/24

LB

Alex Tatsch*

PA

5.8

2/4/24

LB

Dayshaun Burnett

PA

5.8

2/7/24

OL

Michael Troutman

NJ

5.5

2/11/24

WR

Lyrick Samuel

NJ

5.5

2/16/24

TE

Matt Henderson

VA

5.8

5/8/24

CB

Daryus Dixson*

CA

5.9

6/10/24

CB

Jahmir Joseph*

NJ

5.9

6/17/24

S

Antonio Branch

FL

5.7

6/19/24

RB

Jabree Coleman*

PA

5.9

6/22/24

S

Braswell Thomas

NJ

5.8

6/23/24

DE

Cortez Harris

MD

5.7

6/23/24

DE

Max Granville*

TX

5.8

6/24/24

DE

Jayden Woods*

KS

5.8

6/26/24

WR

Jeff Exinor

MD

5.7

6/28/24

DE

LaVar Arrington II

CA

5.7

7/4/24

DT

Randy Adirika*

FL

5.9

7/9/24
* = Rivals250 commitment

