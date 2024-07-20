Today, the HVI staff answers the simple question, "Who do you believe is Penn State's most underrated commitment?"

Welcome into the Happy Valley Insider round table, where each week, the HVI staff will give their answers to a question regarding Penn State athletes on the field of play or on the recruiting trail.

Currently, Penn State currently holds 22 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class that currently ranks top-10 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. Of those 22 commitments, 12 are considered four-star commitments.

The Nittany Lions have had a very strong summer thus far picking up 12 commitments since the beginning of May including eight four-stars. The Nittany Lions have been especially hot on the defensive side of the ball including four defensive lineman in Cortez Harris, Max Granville, Jayden Woods, and Randy Adarika.



Additionally, the Nittany Lions currently have seven commitments ranked inside the Rivals250.

