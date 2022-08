Penn State Hockey has landed a new verbal commitment as 16-year old defensemen Connor Bewick announced his decision to play for the Nittany Lions via social media the other day.

The Illinois native, Bewick is listed at 5-foot-11 and last played for Team Illinois AAA. This past season he managed to put up 12 points in just 19 games.

Along with playing for Team Illinois AAA, Bewick also played in the U17 Five Nations tournament representing USA where they placed second overall.