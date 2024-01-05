The return of Ellies is huge news for the Nittany Lions.

Ellies played in all 13 of the team's games in 2021 and 2022 and played in 11 games this past season and in the process was arguably the Nittany Lion's best defensive tackle this season. The Maryland native finished the season with 26 tackles, including 5.0 tackles for a loss, but, as is often the case with defensive tackles, the stats do not tell the entire story.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was the Nittany Lions' second highest-graded defensive tackle with a 71.6 grade only behind Zane Durant's 74.8. That being said, he did have the highest run-defense grade of any defensive tackle and was a key part in the Nittany Lions' posting one of the country's top run defenses in 2023.

Digging a little bit deeper, how does the return of Ellies impact the 2024 Nittany Lions? Well, it does so in multiple ways. Let's dive into breaking down some of those reasons today.