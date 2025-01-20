Saquon Barkley's big day leads Eagles to NFC Championship

Saquon Barkley's legendary season with the Philadelphia Eagles will continue for at least one more week. In a large part, their 28-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams was thanks to Barkley.

After recording 255 rushing yards against the Rams earlier this season in Los Angeles, Barkley had another magnificent day against the Rams with 26 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 27 yards.