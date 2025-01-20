Published Jan 20, 2025
Saquon Barkley's big day leads Eagles to NFC Championship
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Saquon Barkley's legendary season with the Philadelphia Eagles will continue for at least one more week. In a large part, their 28-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams was thanks to Barkley.

After recording 255 rushing yards against the Rams earlier this season in Los Angeles, Barkley had another magnificent day against the Rams with 26 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 27 yards.

Barkley has now surpassed the 100-yard mark in 13 of the Eagles 18 games this season. The Eagles this season are now 12-1 this season when Barkley runs for over 100 yards.

Next week, the Eagles will take on the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

