Penn State Vs. Rutgers: Preview, how to watch and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions take on Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. ET in the Bryce Jordan Center The Nittany Lions are currently 12-6 and 2-5 in conference play. Penn State earned a big win over Purdue in December. However, currently the Nittany Lions have lost four games in a row. Those games being against Indiana, Illinois, Oregon and Michigan State. Rutgers stands at 10-8 and 3-4 in conference play. The Scarlet Knights do not have any notable wins and even lost to Purdue by 18 points. Rutgers is also currently ranked No. 85 in the NET rankings while Penn State is No. 47. The Nittany Lions are looking to get back in the win column for the first time since they beat Northwestern on January 2nd. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.

STATS TO WATCH...

Rutgers has shot 33.1% from 3-pt on 129-of-390 shooting. Penn State has picked up their shooting to 34.0% on 129-of-379 from three. The Nittany Lions also continue to be efficient from the field at 48.8% compared to the 44.9% of the Scarlet Knights. Further, Penn State scores more points per game at 84.4 points per game while Rutgers scores 76.8 points per game. Rutgers and Penn State both shoot a lot of free throws as well. The Nittany Lions are 313-of-414 (75.6%) and the Scarlet Knights are 274-of-396 (69.2%) Both teams also turn the ball over a lot. Penn State turns the ball over 11.8 times per game and the Ducks at 10.7 turnovers per game. In the Nittany Lions' favor, Penn State earns 9.3 steals per game compared to the 6.4 steals per game of Scarlet Knights. Penn State also forces 16.1 turnovers per game. Ranking their opponent at 350th in the nation in turnovers.







KEY MATCHUPS...

The leading scorer for Rutgers is 6'6" freshman guard, Dylan Harper who is averaging team-best 20.1 points per game. Harper also leads the team with 4.4 assists per game. The New Jersey native also adds 5.2 rebounds per game and 1.0 assist per game. Ace Baldwin Jr. will have a difficult task guarding the young athletic guard with the size advantage. Nick Kern Jr. or Freddie Dilione V also could see some time guarding Harper. Baldwin Jr. is tallying 1.9 steals per game, 14.2 points per game and 8.1 assists per game and 2.8 rebounds per game. Kern Jr. is building a solid case for Sixth Man of the Year, adding 12.4 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per game. Freddie Dilione V has stepped up his game as well. Filling the stat sheet with 10.1 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game, and 1.2 steals per game. Another key player for Rutgers is Ace Bailey. The 6'10" freshman guard is putting up 19.3 points per game, a team-best 7.9 rebounds per game, 1.0 assist per game a 1.1 steals per game and 1.4 blocks per game. Bailey is also shooting at 36.7% clip from three. With Puff Johnson "out for a bit". The Nittany Lions may turn to the likes of Nick Kern Jr. (6'6") or Zach Hicks (6'7") to guard Bailey. Another candidate may become Dominick Stewart (6'5). Rutgers is a team with far more size than Penn State, a big reason they defeated the Nittany Lions in December. The Scarlet Knights grab 37.0 rebounds per game compared to 36.0 rebounds per game by Penn State, Rebounds, turnovers, and free throws will be the deciding factor in this matchup and the absence of Puff Johnson could prove costly.

HOW TO WATCH...

TV: Peacock – Paul Burmeister (pxp), Stephen Bardo (analyst) WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (12-6) vs Oregon Ducks (10-8) WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, PA SPREAD: Penn State -6.5

SERIES HISTORY....

The Scarlet Knight have faced the Nittany Lions 20 times dating back to 2003. The series is currently tied 10-10 with Rutgers winning the most recent bout, 80-76 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS....

Projected Starters Penn State Position Rutgers Ace Baldwin Jr. Guard Dylan Harper Freddie Dilione V Guard Ace Bailey Zach Hicks Forward/Guard Tyson Acuff Nick Kern Jr. Guard/Forward Dylan Grant Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser Center Lathan Sommerville



