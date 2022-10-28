“You're just hunting pucks. And doing all the little things right. He did have a bunch of chances that he maybe could have [gotten]credit [for] from the back of my head. But overall, I think he's been a great addition to our team,” Dzhaniyev said.

Servagno is aggressive on the puck and has taken five shots in three games.

“He just does all the little things really well, especially. I know, he's been out of the lineup a couple of times," Danny Dzhaniyev said. "He's got that fire behind him too. As a freshman to step up, in the sense, but overall, he's been adding. [Game 2] was his best game."

The Nittany Lions have a shots on goal mentality, which is exactly what Servagno displays on the ice.

“I was excited. You know I was just doing the little things right that Coach told us to do; just forecheck hard and get on the pucks and create a turnover. And I was just happy when total score a good feeling to get my first point.” Servagno said.

The small things make the biggest effects and his forechecking has created great opportunities. This was seen when he acted on an assist, where teammate Ture Linden scored.

The offense and defense worked well together, resulting in the 6-0 record that the team will be bringing into Big Ten play.

Hoping to get some skate time in the upcoming series against Wisconsin, Servagno looks to keep his rhythm and continue to bring in points for the team. He also has expectations for the team as a whole.

Winning all of its pre-season games, Penn State had a two-goal difference for 5 of the 6 games and won in overtime in the second game of the St.Thomas series. Gadowsky and the roster both agree that winning by more comfortable margins would not only be a confidence boost for the squad but also would rack in more points.

“We were forechecking really good and started from the drop of the puck and the first shift we had and it just carried out throughout the game and it would have been nice if you add a couple more but we finished the game a lot winning six two, so I'm happy with that,”Servagno said.