Penn State's 2024 wide receiver class is starting to take shape. Pittsburgh Central Catholic standout Peter Gonzalez has committed to the Nittany Lions. The three-star's commitment comes on the heels of an official visit to Penn State this past weekend. "It's close to home, which is big for me," Gonzalez told Happy Valley Insider. "I want my family to be able to come watch me play and just be able to have that available for me. Two, they've been one of the schools recruiting me for the longest. Coach (Terry) Smith has been recruiting me for about as long as anyone and we've built a strong relationship over the years. And three, just after being able to get there on my OV and at camp, I can just feel a real warmth for me. They feel like I'm a guy that they feel can help their program and that's a great feeling to have. I feel like it's a good fit for both of us." The commitment of the 6-foot-3, 200 pound Gonzalez keeps Penn State hot on the recruiting trail this month. Gonzalez's commitment did not come as a surprise. He had been a regular on campus, with his official visit being at least his 8th visit to campus. "After the visit, just seeing how the coaches interact with everybody and just seeing them around their families—it's a different element you don't really get on other visits," Gonzalez said. "It's not just about football (at Penn State), it's about building yourself as a family man and as a person."

Now Penn State associate head coach Terry Smith was the lead recruiter here for Gonzalez and he played a role in building a strong bond. But above all, Gonzalez has appreciated Smith's honesty with him and his family and said Smith has just been great all the way around with them. "Just his honesty with me and my family throughout this process has been huge," said Gonzalez. "He'll never sugarcoat it, he'll never tell you something that's not true. Him being able to be honest like that was just something that me and my family really valued from him. And going into my career coming up, I feel like that's something that's going to help when I'm in college, knowing there's a coach there that will be honest with you about everything you ask about." While Smith was Gonzalez's lead recruiter, Marques Hagans will be his position coach at the next level at Penn State and he had a chance to work with him at a recent camp prior to the visit. "Coach Hagans has been great," said Gonzalez. "One thing that stands out is just how well he fits into that staff. It's not too common where you see a coach like that gel so quickly. But you can tell he's comfortable up there and that he's hungry to get that receiver room back and functioning well. I feel like his coaching style fits really well with me as a player and I'm glad that I got to experience that at camp. He's also been really honest with me and my family just about his stance, and it's been all positive and I feel like he's a coach that can really elevate my game to the next level."

While at camp, Gonzalez was able to catch some passes from fellow class of 2024 Penn State QB commit Ethan Grunkemeyer. Gonzalez said the two gelled quickly while at camp as Gonzalez looks forward to the potential connection they could have in college.

"Going into the 1-on1's, I kind of pulled him aside and said 'you're my quarterback.' So, me and him connected on the first rep in the 1-on-1, and you could just feel that we were already comfortable with each other," Gonzalez said. "He's a cool guy, a great dude and I feel like together, both on and off the field, we can work well."

Last, but not least the most important person in Gonzalez recruitment was his father, Pete Gonzalez who played quarterback at Pittsburgh in the late 1990s.

"He's been my biggest help throughout this entire recruiting process," he said. "He has sort of laid down a little bit of college advice. He just told me to stick to the process, and he's very comfortable with this decision I've made and trusts the staff to bring my game up to the next level and contribute to what they have going on there. He'll definitely get more into the 'how do you play' side coming up soon, but he's been great throughout this entire process and I'm blessed to have had him with me."

As far as the rest of the 2024 class goes, Gonzalez didn't mention any names on who he may be trying to help recruit, but did have a message for others who are thinking about joining Penn State's class.

"If you're looking for a place where you can get a great education and play some great football and have a chance at a national title, then this is the place for you," Gonzalez said. "It's a family through and through, and if that's what you're looking for, this is the place to be."

In addition to Penn State and Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Miami, Pitt, and Wisconsin were among the other Power 5 offers Gonzalez held.

What Penn State is getting in Gonzalez: