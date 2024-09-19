Advertisement

Recruit Visitor List for Kent State versus Penn State

Recruit Visitor List for Kent State versus Penn State

Here's the full list of recruits visiting Penn State this weekend for the matchup against Kent State.

 Richie O'Leary
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.

 Richie O'Leary
PSU POD: Kent State Preview + New Addition Coming To 2025 Class?

PSU POD: Kent State Preview + New Addition Coming To 2025 Class?

The PSU 365 Pod preview the Kent State game, looks ahead at the schedule and talks 2025 recruiting efforts.

 Richie O'Leary
TBT: Penn State and Kent State projected starters as recruits

TBT: Penn State and Kent State projected starters as recruits

This week we take a quick look at the Penn State Football and Kent State Golden Flash starters ranked as recruits.

 Richie O'Leary
PSU POD: Instant Reaction to KJ Winston suffering a LONG TERM injury

PSU POD: Instant Reaction to KJ Winston suffering a LONG TERM injury

The PSU 365 Pod offer an instant reaction to Penn State Football star DB KJ Winston now OUT with a long term injury.

 Richie O'Leary

Published Sep 19, 2024
In-state wide receiver to visit Penn State this weekend
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Another name has been added to the visitors list for Penn State's non-conference showdown with Kent State.

Harrisburg (PA) athlete Elias Coke, a three-star prospect and top-20 prospect within the Keystone State will be back on campus for another unofficial visit. The central Pennsylvania native has become a frequent visitor for the Nittany Lions over the last few months.

