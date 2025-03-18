In-state WR Matthew Gregory has trio of visits set including Penn State

Penn State, recruiting Gregory as a cornerback is one of seven programs that have offered the Pottstown area native with Missouri, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia, and Wisconsin also offering. Michigan State and Virginia have both shown interest but have not offered yet.

Gregory's first trip in the coming weeks will be to Penn State, next weekend, March 27 to take in the program's first Saturday spring practice. It will be his third trip to Happy Valley after making game day visits in both September and November.

After making his trip to Penn State, he'll make a return trip to Syracuse, his second visit to see the Orange after visiting Fran Brown's program in December. He'll round out his visit schedule as of now with a trip to Charlottesville, to see the Virginia Cavaliers, the first time he'll do so in his recruitment.

As a sophomore for Owen J. Roberts, Gregory recorded 48 receptions for 850 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground while recording six interceptions on defense.