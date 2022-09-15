Penn State is set to travel south this weekend as it looks to sweep a two year home-and-home series against Auburn. Following an impressive showing against Ohio last Saturday, the Nittany Lions have a bigger challenge ahead of them this weekend, playing an SEC team on the road for the first time since 2010. The Tigers meanwhile, seek to avenge their 28-20 loss at Beaver Stadium last year and get a crucial win that could change the outlook of their season. Here is how the two programs come into this matchup in terms of health and player availability.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS INJURY REPORT....

Penn State availability report PLAYER REASON NOTES TE Theo Johnson Undisclosed Practiced on Wednesday DE Smith Vilbert Undisclosed N/A DT Coziah Izzard Undisclosed N/A

Penn State managed to come out of its matchup against Ohio unscathed for the most part which is always key early in the season. The only notable injury that occurred in the win against the Bobcats was to transfer guard Hunter Nourzad, who came up hobbling after being rolled up on in the first half. But after having what looked like his left knee checked out by the medical staff, Nourzad was walking under his own power quickly and was able to return to the game shortly after. Otherwise, the one unknown is whether or not tight end Theo Johnson will finally be ready to make his 2022 debut after missing the first two weeks with an undisclosed injury. Johnson is an integral part of the Nittany Lion offense when healthy but the rest of the tight end room has more than carried its weight in his absence. Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren have both contributed to the early-season success and should have no problem continuing to do that if need be.

AUBURN TIGERS INJURY REPORT....

Auburn player availability report PLAYER REASON NOTES WR Malcom Johnson Jr Unspecified Expected to play Saturday. DL Zykevious Walker Knee Doubtful