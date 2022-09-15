Injury Report: Penn State Football vs. Auburn
Penn State is set to travel south this weekend as it looks to sweep a two year home-and-home series against Auburn.
Following an impressive showing against Ohio last Saturday, the Nittany Lions have a bigger challenge ahead of them this weekend, playing an SEC team on the road for the first time since 2010.
The Tigers meanwhile, seek to avenge their 28-20 loss at Beaver Stadium last year and get a crucial win that could change the outlook of their season.
Here is how the two programs come into this matchup in terms of health and player availability.
PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS INJURY REPORT....
|PLAYER
|REASON
|NOTES
|
TE Theo Johnson
|
Undisclosed
|
Practiced on Wednesday
|
DE Smith Vilbert
|
Undisclosed
|
N/A
|
DT Coziah Izzard
|
Undisclosed
|
N/A
Penn State managed to come out of its matchup against Ohio unscathed for the most part which is always key early in the season.
The only notable injury that occurred in the win against the Bobcats was to transfer guard Hunter Nourzad, who came up hobbling after being rolled up on in the first half.
But after having what looked like his left knee checked out by the medical staff, Nourzad was walking under his own power quickly and was able to return to the game shortly after.
Otherwise, the one unknown is whether or not tight end Theo Johnson will finally be ready to make his 2022 debut after missing the first two weeks with an undisclosed injury.
Johnson is an integral part of the Nittany Lion offense when healthy but the rest of the tight end room has more than carried its weight in his absence.
Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren have both contributed to the early-season success and should have no problem continuing to do that if need be.
AUBURN TIGERS INJURY REPORT....
|PLAYER
|REASON
|NOTES
|
WR Malcom Johnson Jr
|
Unspecified
|
Expected to play Saturday.
|
DL Zykevious Walker
|
Knee
|
Doubtful
Auburn’s win against San Jose State last week did not go exactly how Tiger fans environed it but the team was able to come out on top despite some struggles.
The offense was without wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. due to an unspecified injury but Bryan Harsin said that he “expects to play” against Penn State.
Johnson had just six receptions in 2021 including one for 14 yards against the Nittany Lions.
Despite the limited production, Johnson is thought to be a key part of Auburn’s offense in 2022 and the team is definitely looking forward to his return.
The status of defensive lineman Zykevious Walker is also in doubt after having his knee scoped prior to the season.
Walker has missed the first two games for the Tigers but has just one career start since his arrival on campus in 2020.
The only other injury-related subject to note is that prior to the season, starting sixth-year center Nick Brahms was forced to end his playing career after sustaining a number of injuries over time.
Tate Johnson has taken over the starting center role for Auburn and will be snapping the ball this Saturday against Penn State.
--------------------------------------------------------------
