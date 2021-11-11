Inside The Den: Recruits visiting campus, UM predictions and more
Every week on Nittany Nation our team of Penn State Athletics experts will put together "Inside The Den", a jam-packed article with tons of Nittany Lions recruit scoop, team news and notes, plus offer our score predictions for game weeks. This format allows die hard Penn State fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!
NOTABLE QUOTES.....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news