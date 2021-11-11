 Inside The Den: Recruits visiting campus, UM predictions and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-11 21:23:08 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Inside The Den: Recruits visiting campus, UM predictions and more

The Nittany Nation Staff
PennState.Rivals.com

Every week on Nittany Nation our team of Penn State Athletics experts will put together "Inside The Den", a jam-packed article with tons of Nittany Lions recruit scoop, team news and notes, plus offer our score predictions for game weeks. This format allows die hard Penn State fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

NOTABLE QUOTES.....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}