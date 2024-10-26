INSTANT REACTION: Jaylen Reed, Beau Pribula save the day against Wisconsin

Penn State fans can officially release their collective held breaths. Despite losing multiple starters including Drew Allar and Dani Dennis-Sutton, the Nittany Lions found a way to walk out of Camp Randall on Saturday night with a 28-13 win over Wisconsin.

Let's admit it, a majority of Penn State fans probably thought Saturday's game was over when Drew Allar wasn't taking the field in the second half. It was going to be another loss, another heartbreaking, mind numbing, disappointing loss for a top ranked Penn State team.

The first drive with Beau Pribula on the field wasn't a pretty one, the Nittany Lions moved the ball but there were some clear jitters from the redshirt sophomore and miscommunication with a new quarterback behind center.

But then, Jaylen Reed, perhaps Penn State's best defender all season, turned the tide. On a third and long, deep in Wisconsin territory, Reed picked off a Braedyn Locke pass and returned it 19-yards to give Penn State a 14-10 lead. The Badgers would immediately answer the pick-six, but when everything appeared to be going against Penn State for a majority of the first 30+ minutes of action, the pick-six reinvigorated the Nittany Lions sideline.

Penn State's offense which punted on five straight drives was among those reinvigorated by the pick-six and new lead. Beau Pribula settled in and was spectacular. The redshirt sophomore quarterback whose passing capabilities have been questioned at times was sharp, he completed 11-of-13 passing attempts for 98 yards. In the process, he led back-to-back 75+ yard scoring drives, icing the victory for the Nittany Lions in Madison.

It was a gutsy effort from the York, Pennsylvania native. If the same scenario presented itself in 2023, it seems unlikely Pribula would've been able to have such a performance. His performance on Saturday is a credit not just to his development but also to James Franklin, Andy Kotelinciki, and Danny O'Brien.

The same could be said about the Nittany Lions as a whole. In previous seasons, if the Nittany Lions had lost their starting quarterback especially in a hostile environment like Camp Randall, it was most likely going to result in a Nittany Lions loss. But as this Nittany Lions' team has shown previously this season including in their 33-30 win over USC, this is not the same Penn State team as in year's past. This Nittany Lions team is built differently than those teams. This is a Nittany Lions team that is ready to face adversity and attack it head on. No matter if it's a multi-score deficit or losing your star starting quarterback, this Nittany Lions team has so far, always found a way.