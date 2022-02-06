Jahan Dotson is in an elite class of Penn State Football wide receivers

His 26 receiving touchdowns were third in program history, just showing the impact that Dotson had while he was on the field for Penn State.

Dotson is in an elite class of Penn State wide-outs as just 10 have eclipsed 2,000 receiving yards in their Nittany Lion careers.

He finished his Penn State career with 2,757 passing yards, the fourth-most receiving yards in a career in program history.

Jahan Dotson ’s announcement declaring for the NFL Draft was not a surprising one, coming before the 2022 Outback Bowl.

With that being said, Nittany Nation wanted to compare Dotson with the other nine Nittany Lions players who are in the 2,000 yard club to see where they were drafted as Dotson is a projected first-round draft pick himself.

Two members of the 2,000 yard club were drafted in the first round, those being Bryant Johnson and Kenny Jackson.

Jackson was drafted fourth in the 1984 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and Johnson was drafted 17th overall in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

The three most-recent members of this list were all drafted in the second round or later, starting with current Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, who was drafted 61st overall in 2014.

Current Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout Chris Godwin was drafted 84th overall in 2017 and the most recent receiver in this club not named Jahan Dotson, DaeSean Hamilton, was drafted in the fourth round in 2018 by his current team, the Denver Broncos.

Two receivers on this list, Derek Moye and Jordan Norwood, went undrafted in 2012 and 2009, respectively.

The last two to mention on this list are Bobby Engram, the leading receiver in program history, and the third-leading receiver in program history, Deon Butler.

Engram was drafted in the second round in 1996 and Butler was drafted in the third round in 2009.

That means that of the other nine members of the Penn State 2,000 receiving yard club, two receivers were drafted in the first, second and third rounds, one in the fourth and two went undrafted.

Knowing how good Dotson was as a Nittany Lion, he will likely get drafted in the first round and seeing the recent success of wide outs from the program like Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin and KJ Hamler, to name a few, he’s got a bright professional future ahead of him.