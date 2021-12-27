Jahan Dotson opts out of Outback Bowl

After weeks of speculation, Penn State star wide receiver Jahan Dotson announced on Twitter on Monday that he would be skipping the Outback Bowl against Arkansas in order to focus on preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dotson, considered one of the top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming draft, had his best season yet in 2021. The senior recorded 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns and tallied at least three receptions in each game. Additionally, he caugh touchdown passes in eight of the Nittany Lions' 12 games.

His final year in blue and white also included a record-setting performance on November 6 against the Maryland Terrapins where he hauled in 11 catches for 242 yards and three touchdowns, breaking the program record for single-game receiving yards of 216, set by Deon Butler in 2006.