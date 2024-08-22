PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Jahan Dotson returning to Pennsylvania after trade to Eagles

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Former Penn State star wide receiver and first-round pick Jahan Dotson is returning to the Keystone State. The24-year old Dotson was traded by the Washington Commanders to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday morning. The Commanders moved on from Dotson after just two seasons.

As a rookie in 2022, Dotson recorded 35 receptions for 523 yards and seven touchdowns. His sophomore season was solid but didn't meet expectations for some. The former Nazareth Area (PA) standout recorded 49 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games and 16 starts while serving as the Commanders No. 3 wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

With Philadelphia, Dotson will likely have a similar role as he'll be the Eagles No.3 wide receiver behind the likes of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. He'll notably also join a fellow Nittany Lion in running back Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia. Barkley signed with the Eagles in free agency this offseason after spending six seasons with the New York Giants.

With Penn State, Dotson recorded 183 career receptions for 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns. He enjoyed a huge senior season in 2021 in which he recorded 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 2,757 yards ranks fourth all-time in Penn State history only behind Bobby Engram, DaeSean Hamilton, and Deon Butler. His 25 receiving touchdowns are ranked second all-time, tied with Kenny Jackson and only behind Bobby Engram.

