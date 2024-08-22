Former Penn State star wide receiver and first-round pick Jahan Dotson is returning to the Keystone State. The24-year old Dotson was traded by the Washington Commanders to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday morning. The Commanders moved on from Dotson after just two seasons.

As a rookie in 2022, Dotson recorded 35 receptions for 523 yards and seven touchdowns. His sophomore season was solid but didn't meet expectations for some. The former Nazareth Area (PA) standout recorded 49 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games and 16 starts while serving as the Commanders No. 3 wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

With Philadelphia, Dotson will likely have a similar role as he'll be the Eagles No.3 wide receiver behind the likes of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. He'll notably also join a fellow Nittany Lion in running back Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia. Barkley signed with the Eagles in free agency this offseason after spending six seasons with the New York Giants.



With Penn State, Dotson recorded 183 career receptions for 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns. He enjoyed a huge senior season in 2021 in which he recorded 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 2,757 yards ranks fourth all-time in Penn State history only behind Bobby Engram, DaeSean Hamilton, and Deon Butler. His 25 receiving touchdowns are ranked second all-time, tied with Kenny Jackson and only behind Bobby Engram.

