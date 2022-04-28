Jahan Dotson selected by Commanders with 16th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft
Former Penn State Football wide receiver Jahan Dotson isn't going far from Happy Valley.
Dotson was selected by the Washington Commanders with the 16th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Dotson follows KJ Hamler, who the Denver Broncos took with the 46th pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft as the most recent Penn State wideout to be selected.
The Pennsylvania high school product goes down as one of the best Nittany Lions receivers in program history. In his four years with the program, he managed to haul in 183 receptions for 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns. This past year was his best season to date as he accumulated 1,182 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 91 receptions. He also rushed for one score as well.
Dotson now joins KJ Hamler (Broncos), DaeSean Hamilton (Texans), Allen Robinson (Rams), Dan Chisena (Vikings) and Chris Godwin (Buccaneers) as the other former Penn State Football wide receivers currently on an NFL roster.
THROWBACK TO DOTSON AS A RECRUIT.....
Dotson was a highly rated four-star recruit coming out of high school, ranking No. 164 overall in his recruiting class along with being the No. 5 recruit in Pennsylvania as well as the No. 29 overall wide receiver.
Here's a look back at Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman's eval on Dotson as a high school senior.
"Dotson is one of the best playmakers in this class. He is on the smaller side but his speed, explosiveness, quickness, and ball skills are exceptional. Dotson will see a lot of benefits from the player development program at Penn State and should help the coaching staff create mismatches once he can consistently get on the field."
