On Thursday, the Big Ten released its Preseason All-Big Ten Team leading up to the 2022-23 men’s basketball season and one Nittany Lions player made the cut.

Fifth-year senior Jalen Pickett received Preseason All-Big Ten honors, one of 11 players to receive recognition from select media personnel.

Pickett played in 31 games last season for the Nittany Lions, leading the team in scoring at 13.3 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the field and nearly 33 percent from three.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial