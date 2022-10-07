Jalen Picket named preseason All-Big Ten
On Thursday, the Big Ten released its Preseason All-Big Ten Team leading up to the 2022-23 men’s basketball season and one Nittany Lions player made the cut.
Fifth-year senior Jalen Pickett received Preseason All-Big Ten honors, one of 11 players to receive recognition from select media personnel.
Pickett played in 31 games last season for the Nittany Lions, leading the team in scoring at 13.3 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the field and nearly 33 percent from three.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
The guard came up big during Penn State’s run to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, averaging 18 points a game in three tournament games, shooting 60 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three during that span.
His first season at Penn State after three years at Sienna was a successful one and as he utilized his final year of eligibility for this season, he was recognized accordingly for his play last season.
Pickett returns as one of a few impact players on this team, one that lost three of its top six scorers last season.
He’ll be relied on heavily in the backcourt for the Nittany Lions as they look to shake off a 14-17 season last year, going 7-13 in conference play.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board