James Franklin Confirms KJ Winston Will Be Out for College Football Playoff

On Sunday afternoon, Penn State found out that for the first time in program history, they will be going to the College Football Playoff. They will host 11-2 ACC runner-up SMU at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 21st. Not all of the Sunday afternoon news was good for Penn State, however. While it does not come as a surprise, James Franklin confirmed on Sunday afternoon that preseason All-American safety KJ Winston will miss the College Football Playoff and has been officially ruled out for the remained of the season.

Winston has been out with what Franklin had previously referred to as a "long-term injury," so it does not come as a surprise that he will not be playing in the College Football Playoff. Winston has not played second the 1st quarter of Penn State's week two victory over Bowling Green. Entering the season expectations were sky high for Winston. He was expected to be a key cog on Penn State's defense while playing himself into a potential first-round pick in April's NFL Draft.