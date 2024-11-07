James Franklin offers an update on freshman WR Tyseer Denmark

Few members of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class had more excitement surrounding them from the Nittany Lions' fanbase than former four-star prospect Tyseer Denmark .

During fall camp, Denmark was a member of the wide receiver room that James Franklin mentioned as a player garnering excitement.

The former Imhotep Charter standout has been a talking point at times throughout the season including back in early September when Franklin said, "He is an exciting player that we think is going to have a role at some point. But there's a lot more that goes into this than just running routes and catching balls, there's a lot more that goes into it."

Through eight games this fall for the Nittany Lions, Denmark has appeared in just one game, making his collegiate debut against Kent State in late September.

Now, there's just four games remaining for the Nittany Lions plus the postseason. With Denmark not being seen on the field in over a month, Franklin was asked about the development of the young wide receiver on Saturday and his potential role going forward.

"As you guys know there was a lot of excitement about him early in camp and I think there still is," Franklin said. " "I think we got to a point during the season that we want to make sure that unless there's health reasons that at this point of the season, we're being strategic about redshirting and those types of things. So we don't burn a year this late," he added.

"So we just have to be strategic and smart about it but he is a guy I do think you'll see this year at some point."

Notably, with one game played this fall, Denmark can appear in three more games and keep his redshirt. If he would appear in each of the program's last four games, his redshirt eligibility would be burned.

That being said, postseason games do not count towards redshirt eligibility after the NCAA passed a blanket waiver this offseason allowing for participation in the postseason without it counting towards redshirt eligibility requirements. What that means for Penn State and Denmark is that the true freshman receiver could appear in three of the last four regular season games for the Nittany Lions and then play in any postseason games for the program and maintain his redshirt eligibility.