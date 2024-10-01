PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

James Franklin offers explanation on Kaden Saunders' punt return efforts

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

One theme that Penn State fans may have noticed over the program's four first games of the season is that wide receiver and punt returner Kaden Saunders has yet to return a punt this season, opting to either fair catch or let the punt hit the ground, hoping for a good bounce.

During his weekly Monday press conference, Franklin offered an explanation on Kaden Saunders' punt return efforts this season and why the redshirt sophomore has had a quiet start to his season.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3E2eG9aZzNJSTlVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"Kaden suffered an injury during training camp. That's why you guys see he hasn't been playing much wide receiver and we had anticipated him having a pretty big role for us on offense," Franklin said when asked about Saunders and the Nittany Lions punt return game.

"So he had an injury, and early on, we weren't sure if he was going to be able to go, and then he got cleared and it was him getting confidence back to being out there. Really the plan for the first couple games was to just have him catch the ball. We had a ton of confidence that he would catch the ball and predominantly fair catch the ball," he further explained.

"While he was injured, we had a ton of different guys back there to catch the ball, decision making, when to fair catch it, when not to, backed up punt, when you're going to let it go into the end zone, when you're going to catch it, being able to advance it. Some really good athletes, but that is a unique job. That's a unique skill set," Franklin added.

Notably, the Nittany Lions did use walk-on wide receiver Jake Spencer once this season to return a punt. However, on that lone punt return, Spencer would muff the punt, and hasn't seen an opportunity since.

"Obviously put him in on this one and the ball got to the ground. You know, that obviously created some challenges for us," Franklin said about Spencer's opportunity.

"So we've had a bunch of competition for somebody else while Kaden was getting healthy. No one really took the job. So we were still kind of at a point we’re having Kaden for the most part catching fair catch."

That being said, Franklin did give a potential answer to who could help make an impact in the return game for the Nittany Lions.

"Zion Tracy is a guy that we think is close," he said. "As you guys know, he's got a background from high school, not only a returner, but also a wide receiver. And we were hoping that he would be the guy during that time and just hadn't happened during practice. Right now, Zion is doing some really good things on defense and special teams and gaining a ton of confidence. So we'll see how this goes this week."

But until Tracy or someone else potentially emerges as someone who could be trusted to be a return man for the Nittany Lions, Penn State fans should continue to expect to see Saunders and as a result, the Nittany Lions be quiet on punt returns.

"But that's why you're seeing what you're seeing. Kaden had an injury during training camp that limited what he could do as a receiver as well as a return man."

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvamFtZXMtZnJhbmtsaW4tb2ZmZXJzLWV4cGxhbmF0aW9uLW9u LWthZGVuLXNhdW5kZXJzLXB1bnQtcmV0dXJuLWVmZm9ydHMiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnBlbm5z dGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmphbWVzLWZyYW5rbGluLW9mZmVy cy1leHBsYW5hdGlvbi1vbi1rYWRlbi1zYXVuZGVycy1wdW50LXJldHVybi1l ZmZvcnRzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK