On Saturday in Penn State's 34-12 win over West Virginia, Penn State fans, media, and even the team themselves saw a different side of starting quarterback Drew Allar, at least in a game situation.

The now junior quarterback was showing quite a bit more emotion on the field throughout the week one affair. In the first quarter after West Virginia's defensive linemen caused an inadvertent snap by clapping their hands, Allar furious was yelling at the officials. As the game progressed, he would be seen going back-and-forth with West Virginia defenders and just overall, showing way more emotion than was previously seen from the star quarterback.

It was certainly a new found confidence and swagger from Allar that was not seen nearly at all during his first year as the starting quarterback last fall.

Even for James Franklin, it was a bit unexpected. "I don't know if I necessarily would've said that I knew that was coming, but I sure was glad it happened," the Nittany Lions head coach said.



"I think part of it, too, right, it's year two for him as the starting quarterback, year three in the program. He shouldn't look the same, shouldn't behave the same. There should be growth," Franklin said.

"There should be more confidence, more swagger, because he's earned that, right? Confidence is something you earn, it's not something that you give, it's something you've earned," he added. Allar certainly earned that confidence in Saturday's season opener. In the first half, Allar's arm helped give the Nittany Lions a 21-6 lead heading into halftime thanks to throwing for 199 yards and three touchdowns. In the process, the Medina (OH) native hit a pair of 50+ yard passes including a 50-yard touchdown reception to Harrison Wallace III.

For a passing attack that struggled to be explosive in 2023, it was a strong first step for Allar and the Nittany Lions. That being said, it just wasn't Allar's arm that helped build confidence but surprisingly, his legs.

Throughout Saturday's win, Allar's legs were arguably the most dangerous of the three quarterbacks that saw the field between the Nittany Lions and Mountaineers. Allar ended up totaling 44 yards in the game on six rushing attempts, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. One of the highlights of the game was Allar stiff arming West Virginia linebacker Jeremiah Trotter to the ground in the fourth quarter.

