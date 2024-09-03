On Saturday in Penn State's 34-12 win over West Virginia, Penn State fans, media, and even the team themselves saw a different side of starting quarterback Drew Allar, at least in a game situation.
The now junior quarterback was showing quite a bit more emotion on the field throughout the week one affair. In the first quarter after West Virginia's defensive linemen caused an inadvertent snap by clapping their hands, Allar furious was yelling at the officials.
As the game progressed, he would be seen going back-and-forth with West Virginia defenders and just overall, showing way more emotion than was previously seen from the star quarterback.
It was certainly a new found confidence and swagger from Allar that was not seen nearly at all during his first year as the starting quarterback last fall.
Even for James Franklin, it was a bit unexpected.
"I don't know if I necessarily would've said that I knew that was coming, but I sure was glad it happened," the Nittany Lions head coach said.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
"I think part of it, too, right, it's year two for him as the starting quarterback, year three in the program. He shouldn't look the same, shouldn't behave the same. There should be growth," Franklin said.
"There should be more confidence, more swagger, because he's earned that, right? Confidence is something you earn, it's not something that you give, it's something you've earned," he added.
Allar certainly earned that confidence in Saturday's season opener. In the first half, Allar's arm helped give the Nittany Lions a 21-6 lead heading into halftime thanks to throwing for 199 yards and three touchdowns. In the process, the Medina (OH) native hit a pair of 50+ yard passes including a 50-yard touchdown reception to Harrison Wallace III.
For a passing attack that struggled to be explosive in 2023, it was a strong first step for Allar and the Nittany Lions. That being said, it just wasn't Allar's arm that helped build confidence but surprisingly, his legs.
Throughout Saturday's win, Allar's legs were arguably the most dangerous of the three quarterbacks that saw the field between the Nittany Lions and Mountaineers. Allar ended up totaling 44 yards in the game on six rushing attempts, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.
One of the highlights of the game was Allar stiff arming West Virginia linebacker Jeremiah Trotter to the ground in the fourth quarter.
"He's worked really hard. You see it in his play. That stiff arm was a credit to our strength and conditioning program and also a credit to Drew and the work he's put in," Franklin said about the play. "I also think for that to happen on our sideline and for our sideline to see that and see him make a play like that that he has not made in the past, and to react the way he reacted, was really pretty cool."
Franklin also believes some of Allar's newfound confidence is thanks to two of Penn State's newest members of the coaching staff.
"I think all the points you make are fair, but, again, I think some of that is Danny O'Brien, Andy Kotelnicki, our coaching about things that he did well last year and things he needs to do better this year," he said.
"I think it's also just part of his maturation process and his being comfortable with being the starting quarterback at Penn State and everything that comes with it."
Allar will look to continue that maturation process this upcoming Saturday as the Nittany Lions prepare to take on the Bowling Green Falcons. The Nittany Lions are currently a 34-point favorite.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board